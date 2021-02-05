New American smartphone brand ZmBIZI strikes credence with first campaign - gifts phones every day in February for Black History Month.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute." — Thurgood Marshall

#EmpowerMeWho empowers you?"We are here to recognize, respect and reward communities."

Black History Month, centered on African Americans specifically, is the remembrance and recognition of achievement. As such, human history may reflect the history of all humans, a definition not defined in color. ZmBIZI, a minority owned US Mobile Tech company, honors history and celebrates achievement by all with its #EmpowerMe campaign.

"ZmBIZI is not here to showcase our camera or battery functionality, that wheel's been invented," says Alpesh Patel, mobile industry veteran and Co-founder of ZmBIZI. "We are here to recognize, respect and reward communities."

Throughout the month of February ZmBIZI invites everyone of all races to reflect on and share via video, shoutout or just a tag - who empowers you? Whether a parent, teacher, colleague or celebrity - who grants you license to be the best you? Using #EmpowerMe and also tagging ZmBIZI on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram consumers may share who empowers them and become eligible to win a ZmBIZI phone in the weekly Instagram prize drawing.

"Putting the user at the center of it all is crucially important," says Patel. "It is why we created ZmBIZI. To introduce technology curated for the consumer."

#EmpowerMe is the premiere campaign for the ZmBIZI brand. February marks its first phase: empowering individuals. Following phases will focus on empowering entire communities, groups, neighborhoods, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

The ZmBIZI Z1 Dual SIM phone is now available directly on www.zmbizi.com.

About ZmBIZI ZmBIZI is a lifestyle that empowers you. Inspired by the great African river Zambezi it is a patented mobile platform that consists of both hardware and software that operates a Super App Fintech led ecosystem, curated and aggregated to reward the person who uses it. The ZmBIZI reward points earned convert to hard currency via the ZmBIZI debit card.

