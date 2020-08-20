Éric Gaulin Appointed President And Chief Executive Officer Of Telecon

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Larry Stevenson, Chairman of the Board of Telecon, is pleased to announce the appointment of Éric Gaulin as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and member of Telecon's Board of Directors.

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Larry Stevenson, Chairman of the Board of Telecon, is pleased to announce the appointment of Éric Gaulin as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and member of Telecon's Board of Directors. He will take up his new position on September 14.

Engineering graduate from the Université de Sherbrooke, Éric Gaulin has been with Pomerleau for nearly 20 years and has held various strategic and leading roles over the years. Prior to joining Telecon, he was a member of Pomerleau's Executive management team and held the position of Executive Vice-President for the Building Canada Division, overseeing all Pomerleau's construction operations for Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada. He is a pioneer in establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships with employees, partners, professionals and contractors and is recognized for his ability to deliver quality projects on time and on budget.

"We are delighted that Éric has agreed to take over the reins of Telecon at a key moment on its growth journey. Recognized by his peers as a seasoned manager focused on employees, customers and results, Éric has strong operational management credibility and outstanding leadership capabilities. The Board of Directors is convinced that his stellar track-record, unique expertise and team approach will be major assets to take Telecon to the next level of performance," commented Larry Stevenson, Chairman of Telecon's Board of Directors.

"It is a real privilege to have been chosen to lead the next phase in the evolution of Telecon, the Canada's leading provider of telecommunications network infrastructure services. The industry is thriving and Telecon is undoubtedly positioned as a key player in the ongoing transformation of telecommunications networks and connectivity in North America," commented Mr. Gaulin. "I am thrilled to take on this new challenge as part of a team of qualified and dedicated professionals who share a passion and a commitment to safety, quality and customer satisfaction. I am determined to maintain the leadership position that Telecon has acquired over the years and to take it to new heights while consolidating the achievements of the past few years."

Design - Build - ConnectTelecon has made numerous acquisitions in recent years to expand its service offering across Canada and differentiate itself from its competitors. Initially positioned as a regional player in network construction, Telecon is now the industry leader and offers national end-to-end telecommunication network infrastructure services, including engineering, locating, construction and connection of networks. With its unique turnkey service offering, Telecon has introduced a new paradigm in the industry to provide several or all complementary services within a single contract in order to generate efficiencies and cost savings while maintaining a high quality of execution.

About Telecon Inc.Founded in 1967, Telecon is Canada's leading telecommunication network infrastructure services provider. The company leverages its national presence, thousands of skilled professionals, client relationships and more than 50-year history to offer industry-leading design, locate, infrastructure and connectivity solutions to telecommunication companies and corporate clients nationwide. Depending on the region and the type of work to be performed, Telecon operates under one of the following brands: Telecon, Telecon Design, AGIR Consultants, Promark-Telecon, Expercom, Chemco-Telecon Infrastructure, Telecon Entreprises, Marcomm, Plexus, Unified Systems Group, SC360, Questzones and TRJ Telecom. For more information on Telecon, visit telecon.com.

