École Ducasse Culinary Schools To Debut In Thailand With Nai Lert Group

PARIS and BANGKOK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive partnership with the renowned Thai hospitality Nai Lert Group, École Ducasse, together with its majority shareholder, world-leading hospitality management education group Sommet Education, is announcing the creation of a network of training centers throughout Thailand dedicated to culinary and pastry arts.

Introducing French savoir-faire

As a chef, Alain Ducasse has achieved global renown by never settling for second-best. École Ducasse follows the same single-minded approach to the quality of teaching it provides. Comprised of Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen of France), world champions, renowned chefs and pastry chefs, École Ducasse teams bring together a unique mix of expertise.

As a result, since its founding in 1999, École Ducasse has become an established benchmark for excellence in education and training in culinary and pastry arts and has revealed some of the most renowned talents on world gastronomy scene.

A network of École Ducasse Culinary Schools in Thailand

The first establishment in the setting-up of this network will be developed under the École Ducasse "Studio" brand which originates from École Ducasse - Paris Studio located in the heart of the 16 th arrondissement of the French capital.

Nestled among the century-old tropical gardens of Nai Lert Park in the heart of Bangkok, the "École Ducasse - Nai Lert Bangkok studio", will span on nearly 1,000 m 2, will open in the first semester in 2022. This will mark the start of a broader rollout in Thailand that will see the expansion of École Ducasse Studios and other campuses over the next few years.

The practical and academic courses offered will jointly celebrate the heritage of French and Thai cuisine, while echoing trends in contemporary gastronomy and in the philosophy of the institution's founder and eponymous Chef.

The future École Ducasse culinary schools in Thailand will deliver programs in culinary, pastry and sommelier arts aimed at professionals, amateurs, young graduates and children.

