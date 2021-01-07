'Designing Progressive NEMT Operations' - First-Ever NEMTAC & TripSpark Partnership Event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniting top industry experts from MCOs, Brokers and Providers, NEMTAC hosted its first virtual two-hour conference in mid-December 2020, powered by TripSpark Technologies. Conference participants interacted with panelists throughout the event, focusing their discussions on ways to overcome operational challenges within the industry. By adapting to the changing needs of customers and pivoting internal resources, the panelists shared their secrets for success during these uncertain times, and beyond.

While the medical transportation industry has been just one of the many businesses significantly impacted by decreased utilization during the pandemic lockdowns, diversification of services has opened many new doors according to Brian Spani, Brokerage Administrator, Bay Cities Brokerage/Metro West Ambulance. When asked how his business has been affected, Spani responded, " Because of COVID, new health and safety opportunities have opened for our business." One of the ways Spani and others have been able to pivot within their industry has been to identify areas that were underserviced because of the pandemic so that they could lend a helping hand. Some examples include facilitating prescription deliveries, picking up and dropping off patients for COVID testing to hospitals, providing discounted rides to residents of care homes and to those who are at higher risk. The greatest realization about COVID and how it has impacted business is that, while some areas are suffering, new opportunities to provide services have opened. When business returns to normal (or close-to-normal), these organizations will have established additional services to add to their offering.

Other conference discussions tackled the use of technology and success measurements as key to business sustainability and expansion. Businesses can confidently develop solid growth plans by incorporating the following: the latest software and a solid infrastructure, well-defined and efficient policies and procedures, and the right people to execute the plans. Identifying an organization's Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), also helps to measure success for continued expansion into new markets. As the first in a series of virtual NEMTAC Educational Conferences, the Designing Progressive NEMT Operations event brought together a huge audience of owners and operators and other industry stakeholders. Working together in this forum, having open and honest discussions about the challenges encountered in light of the global pandemic, produced several valuable insights for the future of the NEMT industry.

CONTACT: Dave SilvaSenior Marketing Manager647-200-4031 info@tripspark.com

Related Images

nemtac-tripspark-nemt-conference.jpg NEMTAC & TripSpark NEMT Conference

Related Links

TripSpark NEMT Software

Designing Progressive NEMT Systems Event

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designing-progressive-nemt-operations---first-ever-nemtac--tripspark-partnership-event-301202561.html

SOURCE TripSpark Technologies