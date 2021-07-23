(CORRECTION) XcelPlus International 1-to-100 Reverse Stock Split

Reno, Nevada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The effective date of the stock split is July 26, 2021.

While the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) did process the reverse split, FINRA has neither approved nor disapproved the action. FINRA's processing of the reverse split does not constitute FINRA approval. Furthermore, FINRA's processing of the reverse split does not mean that FINRA has considered the company's compliance with any federal, state, or other self-regulatory requirements.

"I ask our shareholders to be patient as we complete this transition" said XLPI President and CEO, Mr. Charles Robinson. "There are many wheels turning here at XcelPlus. We are working diligently to provide value and transparency to our shareholders, and to that end, we expect to be posting our un-audited financial statements and other important information on our website in the coming weeks.

Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will," "can," "moving," "expect," and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to the company's capital structure and acquisition strategies, the company's initiatives, the company's transition into any industry, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian DouglassChief Communications Officer info@xcelplusint.com 346-348-4034