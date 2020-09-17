'Chicago ER,' Produced By The Michael Group, Premieres On LIFETIME, Tuesday, Sept. 22, At 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 'Windy City' quickly gaining a reputation as the 'Warring City,' people might think this show is going to be a flashy movie or series about an army of men, banding together to fight crime and take back the...

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

With the 'Windy City' quickly gaining a reputation as the 'Warring City,' people might think this show is going to be a flashy movie or series about an army of men, banding together to fight crime and take back the city streets. Instead, this is a REAL-life, REAL-time documentary that follows the REAL heroes of Chicago's violent South Side - the FEMALE medical staff at Roseland Community Hospital - the only helpline in the area. They're women at war and this is their story.

When The Michael Group began filming at Roseland Community Hospital, located in the heart of Chi-town's notorious South Side, the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't hit the world yet. The Black Lives Matter movement hadn't yet peaked and life outside seemed somewhat "normal." Yet, for those within the walls of the 134-bed hospital, it's a constant battle. Life inside Roseland is a miraculously managed war zone, with four brave female nurses at the helm. It's these women that take center-stage in this fast-paced, in-your-face-documentary that will break hearts and move viewers beyond compassion into fighting action.

Chicago has one of the highest murder rates in the U.S. and the South Side of Chicago certainly sees its fair share of this violence, often being at the forefront of what is now the city's worst murder epidemic in years. At the heart of all this violence is the community of Roseland, with a crime rate that's 83% higher than the national average. Within this community lies a beacon of hope: Roseland Community Hospital. Its Emergency Room is the only one in the area — it's the only place people can go to get help.

The female-led film crew, guided by Executive Producer Michael Weber, was able to gain unprecedented access to capture not only the everyday chaos of the ER but the heart and soul of the female heroes that often are the difference between life and death. Viewers will see nurses Lynette Houston, Capri Reese, Niecy Bland, and medical assistant Tiffany Hillard brave countless hours saving lives and the emotions that go with being in one of the most chaotic ERs in the country as they work tirelessly to save their community.

"These women deserve medals. It's not often that we see strong, powerful real-life female heroes on television. I'm so happy to have been part of the team to help bring these women to the forefront. This has been an absolute passion project," says female Executive Producer Michael Weber.

"As someone who grew up in the area, I saw this project as a way to demonstrate to the world that there is more to the South Side of Chicago than gun violence and poverty. Roseland is a vibrant community that produces skilled medical professionals who are saving lives every day," said Craig J. Harris, co-Executive Producer.

This documentary spotlights a largely African-American community torn apart by gun violence. It shows people battling to survive on their own city streets, and a fearless group of doctors and nurses risking their own safety and fighting against all odds to bring hope and healthcare to those who can barely afford it but desperately need it.

Make sure to tune in to watch "Chicago ER" when it premieres on LIFETIME, Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. Where heroes are strong women who don't wear capes - they wear scrubs.

Media Contact:

Michael Weber312-649-0091 Michael@michaelgroupltd.com

www.michaelgroupltd.com

Related Images

chicago-er-premieres-on-lifetime.jpg

'Chicago ER' Premieres on LIFETIME, Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-er-produced-by-the-michael-group-premieres-on-lifetime-tuesday-sept-22-at-9-pm-et8-pm-ct-301132907.html

SOURCE The Michael Group