'CELL BLOOM' Cosmetics By Korean Skin Experts DongKoo Bio&Pharma To Return At Cosmoprof Asia During Digital Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well established Korean pharmaceutical company DongKoo Bio&Pharma to feature CELL BLOOM - a unique cosmeceutical brand equipped with an advanced development combining PepG-8 technology and naturally extracted ingredients. During Cosmoprof Digital Week, 'CELL BLOOM' is introducing 8 kinds of products listing from Dragon Regenerating Cream, Leopard Refreshing Toner, Leopard Rebalancing Face Serum, Leopard Rejuvenating Day Cream, Dragon Nourishing Night Cream, Dragon Firming Eye Cream, Leopard Remedying Hand Cream, and RX Regenerating Cream.

CELL BLOOM was first launched during Cosmoprof Asia's physical exhibition two years ago and gained great attraction from global buyers. Recently, CELL BLOOM achieved CPNP for 8 products and now ready to be distributed worldwide.

CELL BLOOM products contain 8 kinds of peptides that provide an effective solution for anti-aging, skin regeneration, wrinkle treatment, and whitening. Hexapeptide-9, Tripeptide, and Copper tripeptide regenerate the collagen. The synergy effect between these three Peptides and Dragon fruit extract provides better regeneration of your damaged skin. Acetyl hexapeptide-8, Palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl pentapeptide-4, and Palmitoyl tripeptide-1 treats the wrinkle and make your skin look younger. Nonapeptide-1 suppresses melanin and provides a whitening effect. The synergy with the Leopard flower extract brightens your skin.

CELL BLOOM is made by Skin Experts 'DongKoo Bio&Pharma', a Total Healthcare company established in 1970. DongKoo Bio&Pharma has launched its field as a pharmaceutical company, currently being placed No.1 in Dermatology prescription record in the Korean market. DongKoo Bio&Pharma is expanding to cutting-edge revolutionary products such as peptide cosmeceuticals, stemcell cosmeceuticals, and stemcell isolation medical devices.

Based on an excellent production facility and R&D Center under CGMP regulation, DongKoo Bio&Pharma has been renowned for its safety and reliability in its product line-up backed with 50 years of history.

For more information on 'DongKoo Bio&Pharma', please visit http://www.eng.cellbloom.co.kr. Register now and connect with the brand for a video conference during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. The Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is the first-ever online event held by Cosmoprof Asia. During 9-13 November, this virtual event will provide 5 days of comprehensive webinars, virtual live demonstrations, and business matching. Check out more information from: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/.

For product enquiry, please contact Peter Kim Manager / Overseas Business Department +82 10 2749 3686 Kyungho.kim@dongkoo.co.kr or peter8740@naver.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-bloom-cosmetics-by-korean-skin-experts-dongkoo-biopharma-to-return-at-cosmoprof-asia-during-digital-week-301167240.html

