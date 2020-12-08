NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #BLAIRISMS and Tell Me a Story Productions presents, #BLAXELLENCE: A #SAVAGE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, a virtual event filled with inspired entertainment and feel good moments. The epic holiday event will feature some of the CULTURE's most talented performers including a special holiday greeting from the iconic Vanessa L. Williams, and performance from Grammy nominated R&B singer Kenny Lattimore. The two-night extravaganza will also include an incredible showcase of song, dance, spoken word and tons of laughs. The event will be hosted by Blair and Brandon Dottin-Haley, on Saturday and Sunday, December 19th & 20th, at 7:00 p.m. EST, on The #BLAIRISMS YouTube channel, and Blair Dottin-Haley's Facebook page. Festivities will kick off both nights at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the Right On! Digital Red Carpet.

The cast of #BLAXELLENCE will consist of veterans from the highly popular IGTV show, #SAVAGECHATSERIES. The Instagram Live chat series, created by the #BLAIRISMS, celebrates talented, inspiring, and resilient culture bearers, spanning film and television, science and technology, education, art, politics and more. The event will take place on two nights, with Grammy-nominated artists Mykal Kilgore headlining Saturday night and Kenny Lattimore on Sunday night. Also blessing the #BLAXELLENCE event will be Grammy-nominated artist, Maysa, extraordinary entertainer Dawn Richard, and James Beard Life-Time Achievement Award winner and Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Jessica Harris, poet Sunni Patterson, actress Patrice Lovely, aka Miss Hattie Mae, and veteran journalist and author, April Ryan.

#BLAXELLENCE is going to highlight talented and seasoned performers, including an all-star dance performance featuring Jasmine Badie, who is partly responsible for the #BodyChallenge currently sweeping the internet, Asiel Hardison, who recently lit up the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show, Dnay Baptiste, a principal dancer for Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Jackson Jr., a principal dancer with Alvin Ailey and more! You've seen them with Beyonce, Megan, Rihanna and so many of your favorites. Now they're teaming up for a virtual performance alongside Mykal Kilgore, up for "Best Traditional R&B Performance". There will also be appearances by En Vogue, Big Freedia, Marsha Ambrosius, Ty Hunter, Nicco Annan, Ananda Lewis, Erika Alexander, TC Carson, Jason Weaver, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars and so many more.

Be sure to follow the #BLAIRISMS on Instagram, follow Blair Dottin-Haley on Facebook and subscribe to the #BLAIRISMS YouTube channel to get every update.

This will be a great time for the entire family!

About The #BLAIRISMSCreated by married, entrepreneurs, Blair and Brandon Dottin-Haley, the #BLAIRISMS movement is intended to uplift and enrich using the power of words. Coined #BrandActivists by Erika Alexander, #BLAIRISMS uses language with intention, passion and purpose, and is #OutfittingtheResistance. #BLAIRISMS encourages everyone to rest their voice and #SAYITWITCHYACHEST.

Sponsors: Right On! Digital , Guidance Whiskey , Good Girl Chocolate , Thais Flowers , PJ's PopCorn , Vena Cava Baking Company, Fab As Fux

