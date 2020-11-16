BlackSkinDeep - One Black-owned Brand's Journey In Mass Retail

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Milton D. Moore, a leading dermatologist and founder & CEO of Moore Unique Skin Care, has launched Black Skin Deep, the deeply personal podcast highlighting his insights, perspectives, and reflections on decades of experience as a Black pharmacist, dermatologist, and entrepreneur.

diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mass retail marketplace

As a program that affirms #BlackLivesMatter and contributes to the national discourse on social justice and equity, the podcast features Dr. Moore's detailed and deeply personal discussions about seizing possibilities, recovering from pitfalls, and challenging practices and perceptions through his persistent drive to represent and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mass retail marketplace. Moore Unique Skin Care has earned recognition in Walmart's "Made in America" vendor program as an example of how a small minority vendor should do business with the huge retailer.

Podcast listeners will learn how a painful struggle led Dr. Moore to invent a solution that is now the centerpiece of his eponymous skin care product line. He also highlights how his upbringing, the role-modeling of accomplished family members and mentors, and the rigorous education at three prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Xavier, Meharry, and Howard - challenged and inspired him to excel.

Episodes of Black Skin Deep are posted online at https://black-skin-deep.simplecast.com and distributed globally via Apple Podcasts, Deezer, iHeart, Stitcher, and other popular mobile podcast apps. Listeners are encouraged to engage virtual #BlackSkinDeep conversations across their social media channels.

