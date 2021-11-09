ATTENTION JOURNALISTS, EDITORS AND AWARDS COORDINATORS * // Call For Entries: Canadian Hillman Prize For Journalism, Deadline: January 15, 2022

Annual Prize Honours Excellence in Journalism in Service of the Common Good TORONTO, Nov 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism in...

Annual Prize Honours Excellence in Journalism in Service of the Common Good

TORONTO, Nov 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism in service of the common good.

The Hillman Prize celebrates print, digital and broadcast reporting that highlights social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to meaningful public policy change.

Winning entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Significance of journalism in service of the common good

Resourcefulness and courage in reporting

Skill in relating the story and impact of the investigation

Eligibility: Entries must be published or broadcast in 2021 and have been made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winner(s) will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium and a certificate at our event to be held in-person in Toronto on March 24 th (if the status of pandemic restrictions allow), as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony if that is to occur in person. Honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include the Globe and Mail, the Crackdown podcast, CBC's fifth estate, the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada and TVO.

Judges:

This year's Canadian judges are: Neil Docherty - internationally acclaimed documentary maker; Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer ;and Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television.

Timeline:

January 15, 2022 - Deadline for entry Mid-March, 2022 - Winner(s) announced March 24, 2022 - Winner(s) honoured at Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto May 3, 2022 - Winner(s) honoured at U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

"The Hillman Prize goes to journalists who safeguard truth, hold power to account, and ultimately illuminate a path towards greater understanding and meaningful social change," said Alex Dagg, Director for Public Policy for Airbnb, Canada and Northeast US and Hillman board member. "The global pandemic has only put into sharper focus the essential function journalism plays in our society, amidst overwhelming public disruption and an unprecedented need for reliable information. Canadian journalists have worked tirelessly and courageously on the front lines to help navigate this crisis. We are profoundly grateful for the necessary work you do and the difference you make."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

For more information about the Hillman Prize, please visit hillmanfoundation.org.

