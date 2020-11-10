ATTENTION JOURNALISTS, EDITORS AND AWARDS COORDINATORS * // Call For Entries: Canadian Hillman Prize For Journalism, Deadline: January 15, 2021

Annual Prize Honours Excellence in Journalism in Service of the Common Good

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism.

The Hillman Prize celebrates print, digital and broadcast reporting that highlights social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to meaningful public policy change.

Winning entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Significance of journalism in service of the common good

Resourcefulness and courage in reporting

Skill in relating the story and impact of the coverage

Eligibility: Entries must be published or broadcast in 2020 and have been made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winner(s) will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium and a certificate at our event in Toronto on March 25 th (or celebrated virtually depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic), as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony if that is to occur in person. Honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include the Crackdown podcast, CBC's fifth estate, the Toronto Star, the Globe and Mail, the Hamilton Spectator, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada and TVO.

Judges:

This year's Canadian judges are: Tony Burman - former managing director, Al Jazeera English and editor in chief, CBC News; Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer ;and Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television.

Timeline: January 15, 2021 - Deadline for entry Mid-March, 2021 - Winner(s) announced March 25, 2021 - Winner(s) honoured at Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto May 4, 2021 - Winner(s) honoured at U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

"The Hillman Prizes are taking place this year against a fundamentally different backdrop than in years gone by as the global pandemic wreaks havoc on life as we know it," said Alex Dagg, Director Public Policy for Airbnb Canada and Northeast US and Hillman board member. "Canadian journalists have persevered in the face of this unprecedented upheaval and hardship to bring awareness, compassion and change to issues of vital public interest. We thank all those who laboured in concert, in peril and on the frontlines to deliver this public service to Canadians day after day."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

SOURCE The Sidney Hillman Foundation