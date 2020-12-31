AthenixGivesBack: Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Gifts Complimentary Life-Changing Aesthetic Procedure To 'Inspirational Hero'

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following thousands of submissions, Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic surgery center throughout the west coast, announces 28-year-old Kayla Kelley will be the first patient of 2021 to be gifted life-changing aesthetic surgery as part of its #AthenixGivesBack campaign. Athenix will be donating their services and performing a 360-degree tummy tuck to remove excess skin on Kelley after her successful two-year journey to lose 136 lbs.

Each year, through its #AthenixGivesBack campaign, Athenix Body Sculpting Institute gives back to the community by donating its services to inspirational women. Now in its second year, the campaign saw a threefold increase in submissions for a total of nearly 10,000 nominees, each with an inspirational story of resilience, bravery, and grit. Yet one story stood out; following a series of life-altering family events, Kayla felt she had hit rock bottom. Motivated to make a change, Kayla began her weight loss journey and started the ketogenic diet. Two years later, she had shed 136lbs. Kayla hoped to rid herself of pounds of excess skin but did not have the financial means to do so - until her best friend Amanda nominated her for the #AthenixGivesBack program.

"Sometimes, you need to hit rock bottom to have an awakening," says Kayla. "My progress over the past two years is a testament to what inner strength and consistency can accomplish, physically, emotionally and mentally. While I have always considered my loose skin as a badge of honor, I'm ready to put this dark chapter of my life behind me and start with a clean slate. I'm humbled and grateful to Athenix Body Sculpting Institute for the opportunity to reshape my future, and I'm incredibly excited to see the results."

"Kayla's story of perseverance and stick-to-itiveness captured the essence of our #AthenixGivesBack program," says Athenix Body Sculpting Institute CEO, James Haefner. "Kayla is a dynamic role model who is an inspiration to others around the country and we're honored to give back to her as she has given back to others."

Through the #AthenixGivesBack campaign, Athenix donates services to both nominator and nominee, with the exact procedure being chosen after a personal consultation. Kayla will be undergoing a 360-degree tummy tuck, and her best friend Amanda will be getting a mommy makeover. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Gavin Dry will perform the procedures. When USA Networks' Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo lost 160 lbs., it was Dr. Dry who operated to remove the 8.5lbs of skin that Lugo had lived with for five years.

