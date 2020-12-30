'Aprons & Appetizers' Brings Holiday Cheer To Seniors At Market Street Memory Care East Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for time-honored traditions and sweet holiday treats, and the residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake are enjoying both. Seniors are enlivening their senses and igniting memories of culinary passions through Watercrest Senior Living's signature program 'Aprons & Appetizers.'

Designed with evidence-based research, the ' Aprons & Appetizers' program introduces multi-sensory, handcrafted, small plates to improve quality of life for seniors. This month, residents of Market Street Memory Care East Lake enjoyed a joyful holiday tradition in making and decorating Christmas cookies. The sweet aroma of cookies baking, the sounds of singing carols, and the twinkling of lights each play a significant role in creating the multi-sensory experience.

"Watercrest's 'Aprons & Appetizers' program allows our residents to stimulate their senses through the touch, sight, taste, sound, and smells of preparing various foods," says Sheena Jeffries, Watercrest's Regional Director of Engagement. "Research has proven these factors are instrumental in sparking memories and maintaining mind-health for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illness."

Designed by a registered nutritionist and award-winning dementia expert, 'Aprons & Appetizers' is part of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated ™ program, and a signature offering for residents of Market Street Memory Care Residences and Watercrest communities. The curated small plates program features a wide array of decadent desserts, delicious drinks, and delectable bites. Each specifically designed "snacktivity" maximizes nutrition while satisfying even the most discerning palate. Residents work alongside Watercrest's trained culinary team as they offer chef-led demonstrations, resident prepared dishes, and the excitement of cooking competitions. Each thoughtfully planned activity ignites residents' purpose and passion one recipe at a time.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community offering exceptional amenities, diverse culinary experiences, innovative training and world-class care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs, the community is centrally located between Trinity, Clearwater and Tampa. For community information, call 727-202-9314.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

