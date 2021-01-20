'Angelo Leo Day' To Be Proclaimed By The Albuquerque City Council On Jan. 20

Albuquerque native and world champion boxer Angelo Leo to be honored by hometown before Jan. 23 title fight against Stephen Fulton which airs live on Showtime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque City Council will set forth a proclamation on Wednesday declaring Jan. 20 as 'Angelo Leo Day'. The decree honors World Boxing Organization Super Featherweight champion, Angelo Leo an Albuquerque, New Mexico native.

A presentation honoring Leo will kick-off Wednesday's Albuquerque City Council Meeting which can be viewed on the GOV TV - Boards and Commission Meetings' Youtube channel ( https://youtu.be/IKRoKUx4iR0) and will also air live, locally in Albuquerque on Comcast Channel 16.

On August 1, 2020, Leo defeated Tramaine Williams via unanimous decision at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut claiming the WBO's version of the 122-pound boxing world title.

In the process, Leo became just the sixth boxer from the state of New Mexico to win a major world championship. He joined a very short list which includes Albuquerque pugilists Bob Foster (whom like Leo, grew up in Albuquerque's South Valley), Johnny Tapia, Danny Romero, Holly Holm, and Las Cruces' Austin Trout.

"I'm extremely honored and blessed to be part of this city and be a party of history", says Leo of the honor. "This is the city who made me who I am."

This weekend, the 26-year-old, Leo, who sports a record of 20 wins, 0 losses with 9 knockouts takes on undefeated Stephen Fulton (18-0, 9KOs). The bout headlines Saturday, Jan. 23's Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader which airs live on Showtime at 9PM ET/ 8PM MT/ 6PM ET.

The Council of the City of Albuquerque's proclamation for 'Angelo Leo Day' is expected to read:

WHEREAS, on August 1, 2020, Albuquerque native Angelo Leo captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Featherweight World Title with a unanimous decision victory over Tramaine Williams at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut; and

WHEREAS, with an undefeated professional record of 20 victories, 0 defeats with nine knockouts, Angelo Leo is just the fourth native New Mexican to win a world boxing championship; and

WHEREAS, Angelo Leo is also the former World Boxing Organization NABO Super Bantamweight champion; and

WHEREAS, as an amateur boxer fighting out of Albuquerque's South Valley, Angelo Leo won the Junior Golden Gloves, New Mexico Silver Gloves five times, and Regional Golden Gloves three times; and

WHEREAS, Angelo Leo was named the 2019 and 2020 New Mexico Boxer of the Year by Caged Minds Combat Sports, and SouthWest Fight News; and

WHEREAS, Angelo Leo overcame homelessness and now helps the less fortunate in his current hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

BE IT PROCLAIMED THAT THE COUNCIL, THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, HEREBY RECOGNIZES ANGELO LEO

SOURCE Angelo Leo