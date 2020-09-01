(AKCA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale Of Akcea Therapeutics; Is $18.15 A Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.

On August 31, 2020, Akcea announced Ionis would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea common stock that it does not already own for $18.15 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Akcea board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Akcea shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $41.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Akcea was $22.79.

