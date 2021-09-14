AfghanEvac Partners With MEDL To Help Evacuees In Afghanistan

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #AfghanEvac is a coalition of veterans, national security sector members, staff at human rights organizations, political staff and others. More than 30 organizations work together with a singular mission: save as many lives as possible. To better distribute the vital information the coalition has compiled, the AfghanEvac team entered into a strategic partnership with Irvine-based digital agency, MEDL. Through a specialized website updated in real-time, users can understand the challenges along the evacuation journey and resources to assist.

"The partnership with MEDL has been incredible. Despite coming to them with no vision for the look and feel of the site, just content, a frenetic pace, and an unrealistic timeline, they worked digital magic to get the site up less than 48 hours after we made initial contact. Throughout the continued days of the evacuation, MEDL digested our sometimes frantic requests into actionable resources." - March Bishop, #AfghanEvac

The website serves three main purposes: to offer those remaining in Afghanistan tools to use to protect themselves digitally; to share graphics that enable those briefing policy makers to quickly understand the evacuation and resettlement journeys; and to direct visitors to vetted groups that assist with immigration, resettlement and advocacy.

"Our website is among the fastest and most secure in the ecosystem of organizations dedicated to this effort. Speed and security are obvious differentiators in this swiftly changing environment" - Shawn VanDiver, #AfghanEvac

"Partnering with #AfghanEvac in its mission is of highest priority for MEDL. Engaging in initiatives like these are central to our agency ethos and we are committed to ensuring the coalition has the necessary digital vision and execution capabilities required to support them in this challenging time." - Scott Forshay, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, MEDL

