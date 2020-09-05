(ACAD) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survives Motion To Dismiss; Should Management Be Held Accountable For Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD) ("ACADIA" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors. Specifically, a class-action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against ACADIA and certain of its current and former officers recently survived, in part, certain defendants' attempts to have the case dismissed.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of ACADIA holding shares before May 2016 , you may have standing to hold ACADIA harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Additionally, if you have owned shares of ACADIA since before May 2016, you can

