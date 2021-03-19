$ 975 Million Growth In Global Treasury And Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies For New Normal | Techanvio
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The treasury and risk management software market is poised to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the treasury and risk management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing capital risk.
The treasury and risk management software market analysis includes the deployment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the treasury and risk management software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The treasury and risk management software market covers the following areas:
Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market SizingTreasury snd Risk Management Software Market ForecastTreasury snd Risk Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Calypso Technology Inc.
- EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Finastra
- ION Group
- Kyriba Corp.
- Murex SAS
- SAP SE
- TreasuryXpress Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
Related Reports on Information Technology Include: Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market - Global governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market - Global anti-money laundering software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Intelligent treasury management software
- Blockchain in treasury operations
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Calypso Technology Inc.
- EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Finastra
- ION Group
- Kyriba Corp.
- Murex SAS
- SAP SE
- TreasuryXpress Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
