$97.1 Million Worldwide Swim And Multisport Watch Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swim and Multisport Watch - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market to Reach US$131 Million by the Year 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Swim and Multisport Watch estimated at US$97.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$95.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Swim and Multisport Watch market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Swim and Multisport Watch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.2 Million by the year 2027. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Apple, Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Guangzhou Pasnew Industrial

Guangzhou SKMEI Watch Co., Ltd.

Moov, Inc.

Soleus Running

Suunto

Swimmo Inc.

Swimovate Ltd

Timex Group USA , Inc.

, Inc. TomTom International BV

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Swim and Multisport Watch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

