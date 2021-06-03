$ 889 Mn Growth Expected In Global Barrier Materials Market 2021-2025 | Asahi Kasei Corp., Chang Chun Group, And Dhunseri Ventures Ltd. Emerge As Major Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The barrier materials market is expected to grow by USD 889.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The barrier materials market is expected to grow by USD 889.00 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the barrier materials market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Barrier Materials Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

The company offers barrier materials such as PVDC Latex.

Chang Chun Group

The company offers barrier materials under the brand name EVASIN.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

The company offers barrier materials such as PET.

Barrier Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Barrier materials market is segmented as below:

End-user

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Agriculture



Others

Type

PVDC



EVOH



PEN



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The barrier materials market is driven by the rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries. In addition, mergers and acquisitions are expected to trigger the barrier materials market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

