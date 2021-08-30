$ 87.27 Bn Growth In Fast Food Market |Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-food market has the potential to grow by USD 87.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-food market has the potential to grow by USD 87.27 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%.

The report on the fast-food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online presence of fast food vendors.

The Fast Food Market is segmented by Product (Non-vegetarian fast food and Vegetarian fast food) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The changing consumer taste preferences & growing demand for fast-casual food will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors such as health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fast-food market covers the following areas:

Fast Food Market Sizing

Fast Food Market Forecast

Fast Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Doctors Associates LLC

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Wendys Co.

YUM Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vegetarian fast food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

