$857.8 Million Chlorine Dioxide Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

The global chlorine dioxide market was valued at $857.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,265.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound that exists as bright orange crystals below -59 C. It is an oxidizing agent, able to transfer oxygen to a variety of substrates, while gaining one or more electrons via oxidation-reduction (redox).The global chlorine dioxide market is primarily driven by surge in demand from industrial sector for the treatment of waste water. The rapid growth in the usage of water in various industrial sectors such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemical is likely to drive the growth of the market. The major factor that is increasing the demand of chlorine dioxide is rise in environmental concerns coupled with stringent government regulations regarding industrial wastewater. In addition, growth in the food & beverage industry across the globe also drive the demand for chlorine dioxide as it is used as an antimicrobial agent in water for washing fruits and vegetables or poultry processing. Furthermore, the demand for chlorine dioxide is anticipated to surge significantly from food & beverage industry due to rise in demand for processed food across the globe.However, stringent government regulations against the use of chlorine limit the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. Growing regulatory restrictions on the usage of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching is likely to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market.The global chlorine dioxide market size is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, it is divided into industrial water treatment, pulp & paper processing, oil & gas, medical, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The major key players operating in the global chlorine dioxide market include Accepta, Ecolab, Grundfos, ProMinent, Evoqua, The Sabre Companies LLC, CDG Environmental LLC, Tecme Srl, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, and Vasu Chemicals LLP. COVID-19 analysisThe global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global chlorine dioxide market. Chlorine dioxide is primarily utilized in the manufacture of biocides. Therefore, a decline in sale of biocides is expected to restrain the chlorine dioxide market in the near future. In addition, extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions; thereby, resulting in widespread shortage of critical medical devices. Many countries have attempted to ease this shortage by increasing imports and boosting domestic manufacture. However, the demand for medical devices is in excess of what domestic manufacture can deliver. The aforementioned factors are likely to hinder the chlorine dioxide demand which is widely used as a disinfectant for laboratory and medical equipment. Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global chlorine dioxide market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global chlorine dioxide market study.

The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global chlorine dioxide market report.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Pricing analysis3.4.1. Pricing analysis, by application, 2019-20273.4.2. Pricing analysis, by region, 2019-20273.5. Value chain analysis3.6. Patent analysis3.7. Impact of government regulations on the chlorine dioxide market3.8. Market dynamics3.8.1. Drivers3.8.1.1. Rising demand for safe drinking water3.8.1.2. Rapid growth in the food & beverage industry3.8.1.3. Growing concerns regarding water pollution and increasing trend of wastewater recycling3.8.2. Restraints3.8.2.1. Fire and explosion hazards3.8.2.2. Stringent environmental norms3.8.3. Opportunity3.8.3.1. Growing regulatory restrictions on the usage of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching3.9. Parent market overview3.10. Impact of the COVID-19 on the global chlorine dioxide market CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CHLORINE DIOXIDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Industrial Water Treatment4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. Paper & pulp processing4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country4.4. Oil & gas4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country4.5. Medical4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country4.6. Food & beverages4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country4.7. Others4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CHLORINE DIOXIDE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1. Introduction6.1.1. Top player positioning, 20196.2. Product mapping of top 10 players6.3. Competitive heatmap6.4. Key developments6.4.1. Product Launch CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. Accepta7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Operating business segments7.1.4. Product portfolio7.1.5. Business performance7.2. Ecolab7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Operating business segments7.2.4. Product portfolio7.2.5. Business performance7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.3. Grundfos7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Product portfolio7.3.5. Business performance7.4. PROMINENT7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Operating business segments7.4.4. Product portfolio7.4.5. Business performance7.5. EVOQUA7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Operating business segments7.5.4. Product portfolio7.5.5. Business performance7.6. THE SABRE COMPANIES LLC7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Product portfolio7.6.5. Business performance7.7. CDG ENVIRONMENTAL LLC7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Operating business segments7.7.4. Product portfolio7.7.5. Business performance7.8. Tecme Srl7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product portfolio7.8.5. Business performance7.9. IOTRONIC ELEKTROGERATEBAU GMBH7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.10. VASU CHEMICALS LLP7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Product portfolio7.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4777a

