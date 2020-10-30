$8.6 Billion Prefilled Syringes Markets, 2025 - Surge Of Biologics And Biosimilars In Biopharma Industry Presents Opportunities Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefilled syringes market size is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%.The growth in the prefilled syringes market is majorly driven by the rising demand for prefilled syringes is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, and supportive government regulations (especially needlestick legislations). In addition, growing awareness on the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, along with the growing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceuticals market, is supporting the growth of the prefilled syringes market. However, the adoption of prefilled syringes with integrated safety features has been low among end users, and the continuation of this trend during the forecast period will restrain the market growth. Opportunity: Growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets

Emerging countries continue to suffer from insufficient healthcare funding, which adversely affects access to healthcare, quality, and, ultimately, the health status of citizens. According to the World Bank, approximately 400 million people lack access to essential healthcare services, mostly in Africa and South Asia. Furthermore, accelerating medical inflation, i.e., the cost of medical treatments and a higher prevalence of non-communicable lifestyle-related diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or cardiac syndromes, have resulted in funding gaps.According to a report published by Geneva Association, in the last two decades, the share of total aggregate global expenditure on healthcare in GDP has increased from about 8% to almost 10%, or an estimated USD 8 trillion per annum, which is driven by the accelerating cost of medical treatment, expanding treatment options and increasing customer demands. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease Health Financing Collaborator Network (2017) estimates that global spending on health will almost triple to USD 24 trillion by 2040 with upper-middle-income countries are estimated to show the fastest increase at an average of 5.3% per year. This growth could be attributed to continued growth in GDP and the rise of the middle class and government spending. COVID-19 Impact on the global prefilled syringes marketThe prefilled syringes market is impacted due to the pandemic, resulting in impact of the pandemic on drug manufacturing and supply chain is expected to affect the market for the short term. Furthermore, HCPs have adapted to new ways of delivering care using telemedicine to reduce face-to-face contact, and adopting new ways of virtual healthcare and digital technologies is imperative to allow HCPs to continue routine appointments. Further, the use of apps can support self-management of chronic conditions, i.e., continuous glucose monitoring enables support with diabetes. Similarly, the contribution of community pharmacists to manage chronic conditions and promote medication adherence during this COVID-19 pandemic will be essential in easing the burden on already strained health systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Target Disease Population

Rapid Growth in Generic Products

Rising Adoption of Self-Medication and Digitalization

Affordable Cost with Increased Efficiency of Prefilled Syringes

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Dearth of Prefilled Syringes with Integrated Safety Features

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets

Surge of Biologics and Biosimilars in Biopharma Industry

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Drug Delivery Technologies

Challenges

Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

Challenges Associated with Manufacturing of Prefilled Syringes

Regulatory Scenario

COVID-19 Impact

