$8.26 Billion Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Industry To 2026 - Outbreak Of COVID-19 Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market Global Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray, Others), Distribution Channels, End-User, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sanitizer is one of the primary methods used to reduce infections transmitted. It is also known as hand antiseptic, and hand rubs act by disinfecting hand. Hand sanitizer is mainly used as another option to traditional hand washing without soap and water. Hand sanitizers are proving to be an effective strategy for containing the spread of infectious disease. Hand sanitizer usually consists of about 60 percent alcohol and other ingredients such as scent, dyes, emulsifiers, etc. It is projected that the Global Hand Sanitizer Market will reach US$ 8.26 Billion by 2026.It is commonly used in households, hospitals, child care centres, doctor's offices, dentist's offices etc. The sanitizer efficacy depends on how much and what type of alcohol is used in the product. Using hand sanitizers has the benefits of working quickly to destroy microorganisms on palms, taking less time than hand washing. In 2020, the global hand sanitizer market has grown more rapidly due to the rapid spread of coronavirus disease.The key growth factors of global hand sanitizer market are increasing awareness among the consumers regarding hand hygiene for the prevention of COVID-19 disease. Other factors are support and promotional campaigns from an organization such as WHO, FDA regarding hand sanitizer, changing lifestyle of people, higher disposable income, the convenience of cleansing hands without using water, increasing incidence of disease are boosting the demand for hand sanitizer. Health risks associated with the hand sanitizer due to their chemical ingredients and alcohol content may hinder the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.The other growth factors of the global hand sanitizer market are witnessing an increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporate, government, and military sectors. One of the main factors driving demand for market growth currently is the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, several initiatives undertaking by government bodies and NGOs worldwide, urging people to maintain hand hygiene and cleanliness by using hand sanitizers frequently.Besides, Hand sanitizers are mainly available in the form of gel, liquid, foam, or spray. Gel sanitizer is the leading market in the global hand sanitizer market. Hypermarket/supermarket is dominating the market during the forecast period of time. Also, the household segment is increasing in the future, and, based on area, North America is currently leading the global hand sanitizer due to a rise in people's consciousness about hygiene.This report titled Hand Sanitizer Market Global Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray, Others), Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels and Restaurants, Households/Residential, Others), Regions ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Company (Reckitt Benckiser Group, Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., 3M Company, L Brands, Inc.) provides a complete analysis of the global hand sanitizer market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges4.3 Opportunity 5. Global Hand Sanitizer Market 6. Market Share - Global Hand Sanitizer market 6.1 By Product6.2 By Distribution channel6.3 By End User6.4 By Region 7. Product- Global Hand Sanitizer Market 7.1 Gel7.2 Foam7.3 Spray7.4 Others 8. Distribution Channel - Global Hand Sanitizer Market 8.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket8.2 Pharmacy Stores8.3 Online Channels8.4 Others 9. End User - Global Hand Sanitizer Market 9.1 Hospitals9.2 Hotels and Restaurants9.3 Households/Residential9.4 Others 10. Region - Global Hand Sanitizer Market 10.1 North America10.2 Europe10.3 Asia-Pacific10.4 Rest of the World 11. Company Analysis 11.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group11.1.1 Recent Development & Strategy11.1.2 Sales11.2 Henkel Corporation11.2.1 Recent Development & Strategy11.2.2 Sales11.3 Unilever Plc.11.3.1 Recent Development & Strategy11.3.2 Sales11.4 3M Company11.4.1 Recent Development & Strategy11.4.2 Sales11.5 L Brands, Inc.11.5.1 Recent Development & Strategy11.5.2 Sales

