$ 79.58 Billion Growth In Global Gambling Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 79.58 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gambling market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and MGM Resorts International are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing betting on e-sports, high penetration of smartphones and the liberalization of the regulatory framework will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gambling Market 2021-2025: SegmentationGambling Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Lottery
- Betting
- Casino
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Gambling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and MGM Resorts International.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gambling Market size
- Gambling Market trends
- Gambling Market industry analysis
The use of bitcoins in gambling is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, security and credibility issues associated with online gambling may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gambling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gambling market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
