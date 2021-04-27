$ 775.85 Million Growth In Data Center Cooling Market In India| Rising Number Of Data Centers To Drive Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 775.

Technavio has been monitoring the data center cooling market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 775.85 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bitfury Group Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Stellar Energy, and STULZ GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of data centers will offer immense growth opportunities, rising environmental concerns about data centers are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center cooling market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Cooling Market in India is segmented as below:

Technique

Liquid-based Cooling



Air-based Cooling

Architecture

Room Cooling



Rack And Row Cooling

Cooling System

Air Conditioners



Economizers



Cooling Towers



Chillers



Others

Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center cooling market in India report covers the following areas:

Data Center Cooling Market Size in India

Data Center Cooling Market Trends in India

Data Center Cooling Market Industry Analysis in India

This study identifies the rising adoption of free cooling technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Cooling Market in India growth during the next few years.

Data Center Cooling Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center cooling market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center cooling market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center cooling market across India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center cooling market vendors in India

