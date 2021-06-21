$77.9 Billion Worldwide Optoelectronics Industry To 2027 - Featuring ON Semiconductor, Cree & TT Electronics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optoelectronics Market by Device (LEDs, Sensors), Device Material (Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide), Application (Measurement, Communication, Lighting), End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optoelectronics market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $ 77.9 billion by 2027.Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the growing adoption of smart consumer electronics devices, increasing demand for optical solutions in the healthcare and automotive industries, and rising need for durable, low power consuming components are the factors driving the growth of this market. However, high initial costs associated with manufacturing and fabrication are expected to hamper the growth of the market to an extent.Optoelectronics is a fast-emerging technology dealing with the sourcing, detection, and control of light. The technology has become increasingly important in a wide range of applications across the automotive, telecommunications, and other industry verticals. Optoelectronics is a broad field, and it covers many devices such as LEDs and elements, information displays, optical storages, remote sensing systems, and optical communication systems. Optoelectronics technology offers superior performance with high beam quality and low energy consumption at minimal costs. Moreover, as sensitive optoelectronic components operate in potentially high-temperature environments, active thermoelectric coolers are used for temperature stabilization to ensure maximum performance and longevity of the components.The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically hit the manufacturing and processing industries worldwide. Governments worldwide imposed lockdowns to minimize the spread of the virus, resulting in the shutting down of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in supply chains owing to trade restrictions. The market witnessed a dip in 2020 due to the factors above. Moreover, as the market slowly and steadily opened up with relaxations in the lockdown, a demand-supply gap was witnessed due to the shutting down of production facilities and halted manufacturing operations. However, the market is expected to gain traction by 2021, with the manufacturing facilities operating at full capacity to cater to the growing demand.The optoelectronics market has been segmented based on device, device material, application, end user, and geography.The key players operating in the optoelectronics market are Rohm Co., Ltd ( Japan), Renesas ( Japan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. ( Japan), Osram Licht AG ( Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), TT Electronics (U.K.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea), Sony Corporation ( Japan), Panasonic Corporation ( Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation ( Japan), Broadcom (U.S.), and Texas Instruments (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact 4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Impact 4.3. Scenario C: Low Impact 5. Market Insights5.1. Introduction 5.2. Market Dynamics 5.2.1. Drivers 5.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Smart Consumer Electronic Devices 5.2.1.2. Increasing Need for Long Life and Low Power Components5.2.1.3. Optoelectronics in Healthcare and Automotive 5.2.2. Restraints 5.2.2.1. High Initial Costs Associated with Manufacturing and Fabrication 5.2.3. Opportunities - 5.2.3.1. Rising IoT Applications 5.2.3.2. Advancements in Li-Fi Technology 5.2.3.3. Innovations in Optoelectronic Devices 5.3. Value Chain Analysis 6. Global Optoelectronics Market, by Device6.1. Introduction 6.2. Sensors 6.2.1. Phototransistor6.2.2. Photodiode 6.2.3. Image Sensor 6.2.3.1. CMOS Image Sensor - 6.2.3.2. CCD Image Sensor 6.2.3.3. Hybrid Image Sensor 6.2.4. Optical Sensors 6.2.5. UV Sensor 6.2.6. Photo Relay 6.3. LED 6.3.1. General LED 6.3.2. UV LEDs 6.3.3. OLED 6.4. Infrared Components 6.4.1. Infrared Detectors6.4.2. Infrared Trans-Receivers 6.4.3. Infrared Emitters 6.5. Displays 6.6. Optocoupler 6.7. Other Devices 6.8. Photovoltaic Cells/ Solar Cells 7. Global Optoelectronics Market, by Device Material7.1. Introduction 7.2. Gallium Nitride 7.3. Gallium Arsenide 7.4. Silicon Carbide 7.5. Silicon Germanium 7.6. Gallium Phosphide 7.7. Indium Phosphide 8. Global Food Automation Market, by Application8.1. Introduction 8.2. Measurement 8.3. Lighting 8.4. Displays 8.5. Security & Surveillance 8.6. Communication 8.7. Other Applications 9. Global Optoelectronics Market, by Industry Vertical9.1. Introduction 9.2. Consumer Electronics 9.3. Residential 9.4. IT & Telecommunication 9.5. Commercial9.6. Automotive 9.7. Healthcare 9.8. Aerospace & Defense 9.9. Industrial 9.10. Energy & Utility 9.11. Food & Beverage 9.12. Other Industry Verticals 10. Global Optoelectronics Market, by Geography10.1. Introduction 10.2. Asia-Pacific 10.2.1. Japan 10.2.2. China 10.2.3. South Korea 10.2.4. India 10.2.5. Australia 10.2.6. Indonesia 10.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific 10.3. North America 10.3.1. U.S. 10.3.2. Canada 10.4. Europe 10.4.1. Germany 10.4.2. U.K. 10.4.3. France 10.4.4. Italy 10.4.5. Russia 10.4.6. Spain 10.4.7. Rest of Europe 10.5. Middle East & Africa 10.5.1. Saudi Arabia 10.5.2. South Africa10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa 10.6. Latin America 10.6.1. Brazil 10.6.2. Mexico 10.6.3. Argentina 10.6.4. Rest of Latin America 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. Introduction 11.2. Key Growth Strategies 11.3. Market Share Analysis (2019) 11.3.1. Sony Corporation 11.3.2. Sharp Corporation 11.3.3. On Semiconductor Corporation 11.3.4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 11.3.5. Osram Licht Group 12. Company Profiles12.1. ROHM Co., Ltd. 12.2. Renesas Electronics Corporation 12.3. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. 12.4. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. 12.5. Osram Licht Group 12.6. ON Semiconductor Corporation 12.7. Cree, Inc. 12.8. TT Electronics plc 12.9. Texas Instruments Incorporated 12.10. Sharp Corporation 12.11. Broadcom Inc. 12.12. General Electric Company 12.13. Panasonic Corporation 12.14. Sony Corporation12.15. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 13. Appendix

