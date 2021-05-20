$ 714 Mn Growth Expected In Automotive Battery Management System Market | Increasing Demand For Electric And Hybrid Vehicles To Boost Growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive battery management system market and it is poised to grow by USD 714.41 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the segmentation by type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the lithium-ion segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?The advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. However, complexities in designing automotive battery management systems might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, complexities in designing automotive battery management systems are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive battery management system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive Battery Management System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Lithium-ion
- Others
- Application
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Battery Electric Vehicles
- Other Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive battery management system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Battery Management System Market Size
- Automotive Battery Management System Market Trends
- Automotive Battery Management System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Battery Management System Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery management system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive battery management system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive battery management system market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery management system market vendors
