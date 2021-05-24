$ 713.01 Million Growth Expected In The Microbiomes Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring 4D Pharma Plc, Evelo Biosciences Inc. Among Others|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The microbiomes market is expected to grow by USD 713.01 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the microbiomes market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The microbiomes market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Microbiomes Market Participants:

4D Pharma Plc4D Pharma Plc is using the gut microbiome to develop therapeutics for cancer, asthma, and other conditions of CNS.

Evelo Biosciences Inc.Evelo Biosciences Inc. in collaboration with Mayo Clinic investigators is developing advanced immuno-microbiome-based therapies for cancer.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals ASFerring Pharmaceuticals AS is working on the human microbiome whilst exploring the potential of rehabilitating the gut microbiome.

Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Microbiomes market is segmented as below:

Application

o Therapeutics

o Diagnostics

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia

o ROW

The microbiomes market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases. In addition, other factors such as the significant number of collaborations for developing microbiome therapeutics, the growing focus on developing biosensors and genetic circuits, and the developments in the regulatory framework are expected to trigger the microbiomes market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

