$7.7 Billion Metal Roofing Global Market To 2026 - Featuring IKO Industries, McElroy And Sika Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Roofing Market Research Report by Product, by Construction Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal Roofing Market size was estimated at USD 7,721.67 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,585.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.53% to reach USD 14,862.78 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Metal Roofing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Bare metal, Pre-painted, Pre-printed, Standing seam, and Stone coated.

Based on Metal Type, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Aluminum, Copper, and Steel.

Based on Construction Type, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across New construction and Reroof & Repair.

Based on End User, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Commercial Offices and Residential.

Based on Geography, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Metal Roofing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Metal Roofing Market, including ABC Supply Co., Inc., ATAS International, Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BHP Limited, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc, GAF Materials Corporation, Ideal Roofing Company Limited Manufacturers, IKO Industries Ltd., Kingspan Group PLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, NCI Building Systems, Inc., Nucor Building Systems, OmniMax International, Inc. by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Tata Steel Ltd, and Union Corrugating Company. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metal Roofing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Metal Roofing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Metal Roofing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Metal Roofing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metal Roofing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Metal Roofing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Metal Roofing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Key advantage over conventional roofing5.1.1.2. Rising urbanisation and development in the construction industry5.1.1.3. Increasingly used in residential and non-residential fields5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Limitations of metal roofing in the rainy and snowy weather conditions5.1.2.2. Volatility in raw material prices5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Attractive investment by the government of the developing economies5.1.3.2. Emergence of construction projects across hospitals, school, and hotels5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. High investment and capital cost5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Metal Roofing Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Bare metal6.3. Pre-painted6.4. Pre-printed6.5. Standing seam6.6. Stone coated 7. Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Aluminum7.3. Copper7.4. Steel 8. Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type8.1. Introduction8.2. New construction8.3. Reroof & Repair 9. Metal Roofing Market, by End User9.1. Introduction9.2. Commercial Offices9.3. Residential 10. Americas Metal Roofing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Metal Roofing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Metal Roofing Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. ABC Supply Co., Inc.14.2. ATAS International, Inc.14.3. Atlas Roofing Corporation14.4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.14.5. BHP Limited14.6. Carlisle Companies Incorporated14.7. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.14.8. DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc14.9. GAF Materials Corporation14.10. Ideal Roofing Company Limited Manufacturers14.11. IKO Industries Ltd.14.12. Kingspan Group PLC14.13. LafargeHolcim Ltd14.14. Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd14.15. McElroy Metal, Inc.14.16. Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation14.17. NCI Building Systems, Inc.14.18. Nucor Building Systems14.19. OmniMax International, Inc. by Strategic Value Partners, LLC14.20. Owens Corning14.21. Sika AG14.22. Standard Industries14.23. TAMKO Building Products LLC14.24. Tata Steel Ltd14.25. Union Corrugating Company 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6kl37

