$7.3 Billion Subscription & Billing Management Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Aria Systems, SAP And Oracle Among Others
DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription & Billing Management Market (2021-2026) by Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is estimated to be USD 7.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.Key factors such as an increasing number of customers preferring subscription-based models in different industries are promoting the growth of the Global Subscription & Billing Management market. Today, businesses face difficulties in identifying higher customer churn rates, i.e., tapping new customers vis-a-vis existing ones. The adoption of subscription & billing management solutions helps the enterprises offer benefits and further enhance the service delivery to their customers, making it more personalized, which can help retain the existing customers. This aids in reducing the subscriber churn rate, and therefore these solutions are being adopted by different enterprises for their billing and subscription requirements. This has aided the growth of the market.The complexities involved in data synchronization with existing IT infrastructure and the costs involved in upgrading these solutions can be a deterrent to market growth. Market Dynamics Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Subscription Business Models
- Increasing Need for Upgrading Legacy Systems
- Need for Reduction in Complex Monetization Models and Reducing Billing Errors
- Increasing Demand for Improvising Customer Retention by Reducing Subscriber Churn rate
Restraints
- Data Synchronization Complexities
- Costs associated with up-gradation and deployment
Opportunities
- Rising adoption to SaaS Business Models
- Need for Paperless Billing & invoicing
- Adoption of Machine Learning (ML) Technology to Further Optimize Subscription Billing Processes
Challenges
- Cloud Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- In-House Subscription Billing Practice
- Lack of Consistent Recurring Payment Infrastructure
The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is segmented further based on Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Type
- Introduction
- Software
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Solution
- Introduction
- Subscription Order Management
- Billing Mediation
- Pricing & Quote Management
- Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management
- Others
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Deployment
- Introduction
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large enterprises
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Industry vertical
- Introduction
- BFSI
- Retail and E-Commerce
- IT
- Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Public Sector and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Zuora Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, NetSuite, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Avangate, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Aria Systems, Inc., Transverse, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Subscription & Billing Management Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Software6.3 Services6.3.1 Consulting6.3.2 Implementation6.3.3 Support and Maintenance 7 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Solution7.1 Introduction7.2 Subscription Order Management7.3 Billing Mediation7.4 Pricing & Quote Management7.5 Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management7.6 Others 8 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Deployment8.1 Introduction8.2 Cloud8.3 On-premises 9 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises9.3 Large enterprises 10 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Industry vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 BFSI10.3 Retail and eCommerce10.4 IT10.5 Telecom10.6 Media and Entertainment10.7 Public Sector and Utilities10.8 Transportation and Logistics10.9 Others (Healthcare, education, and manufacturing) 11 Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Fundings 13 Company Profiles13.1 Checkout.Com Inc13.2 Apttus Corporation13.3 Aria Systems Inc13.4 BillingPlatform LLC13.5 Salesforce.com Inc13.6 SAP SE13.7 Chargebee Inc13.8 Chargify LLC13.9 Zoho Corporation13.10 Vindicia Inc13.11 Oracle Corporation13.12 Netsuite, Inc.13.13 Cerillion PLC13.14 Computer Sciences Corporation13.15 Avangate B.V.13.16 Zuora13.17 Gotransverse13.18 Sage Intacct13.19 Checkout13.20 Cleverbridge13.21 Recurl13.22 Digital River13.23 FastSpring13.24 Juston13.25 SaaSOptics13.26 Fusebill 14 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dv14g
Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-3-billion-subscription--billing-management-global-market-to-2026---featuring-aria-systems-sap-and-oracle-among-others-301325490.html
SOURCE Research and Markets