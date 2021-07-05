$652.5 Million Worldwide File Integrity Monitoring Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "File Integrity Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for File Integrity Monitoring estimated at US$652.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Agentless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGRThe File Integrity Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

Alien Vault, Inc.

Cimcor, Inc.

Logrhythm, Inc.

Manageengine

McAfee LLC

Netwrix Corporation

New Net Technologies (NNT) LLC.

Qualys, Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Tripwire, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7dwhz

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/652-5-million-worldwide-file-integrity-monitoring-industry-to-2027---impact-analysis-of-covid-19--301325564.html

SOURCE Research and Markets