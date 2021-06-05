$ 65.31 Bn Growth Expected In Global Digital Publishing Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital publishing market is poised to grow by USD 65.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report on the digital publishing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the mandate of cable TV digitization.
The digital publishing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the scope for varied players to enter the market as one of the prime reasons driving the digital publishing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The digital publishing market covers the following areas:
Digital Publishing Market SizingDigital Publishing Market ForecastDigital Publishing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG
- Netflix Inc.
- RELX Plc
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on communication services
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
