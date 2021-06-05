$ 65.31 Bn Growth Expected In Global Digital Publishing Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital publishing market is poised to grow by USD 65.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital publishing market is poised to grow by USD 65.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report on the digital publishing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the mandate of cable TV digitization.

The digital publishing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the scope for varied players to enter the market as one of the prime reasons driving the digital publishing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The digital publishing market covers the following areas:

Digital Publishing Market SizingDigital Publishing Market ForecastDigital Publishing Market Analysis

Please find the sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40619

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Netflix Inc.

RELX Plc

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:Global Magazine Publishing Market - Global magazine publishing market is segmented by type (print and digital) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market - Global digital educational publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Request a Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on communication services

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Netflix Inc.

RELX Plc

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-publishingmarket Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-publishing-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-65-31-bn-growth-expected-in-global-digital-publishing-market-during-2021-2025--technavio-301306045.html

SOURCE Technavio