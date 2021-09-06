$64.68 Bn Growth In Coal Mining Market 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities In Diversified Metals & Mining | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Coal Mining Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .

The coal mining market size is expected to increase by USD 64.68 billion, at a CAGR of over 2% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the adoption of better electricity generation technologies and the use of mine planning software in the coal sector will drive the growth of the Coal Mining Market during 2021-2025. However, uncertainty in the demand and price of coal might hamper market growth.

The advent of robotics and driverless technology is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the rise in renewable sources of energy might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the coal mining market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into thermal power generation, cement manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and others. Market demand from the thermal power generation segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, South America , North America , MEA, and Europe . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Thermal power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Steel manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anglo American Plc

Arch Coal Inc.

BHP Group plc

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Coal India Ltd.

Glencore Plc

Peabody Energy Corp.

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.

Vale SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

