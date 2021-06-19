$ 638.16 Million Growth Expected In Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio forecasts the market to grow by USD 638.16 million during 2021-2025.
Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40520
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The powered air purifying respirator market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Request a free sample to gain more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the powered air purifying respirator market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40520
Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:
3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.
Avon Rubber Plc:The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.
Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.
Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Powered air purifying respirator market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Full-face Mask PAPR
- Half-mask PAPR
- Helmets, Hoods, And Visors
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Industrial Applications
- Pharmaceutical And Healthcare
- Oil And Gas
- Other End-users
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Air Purification Systems Market - Global air purification systems market is segmented by end-user (automotive, construction, industries, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report
Global Air Filter Market - Global air filter market is segmented by end-user (HVAC, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/powered-air-purifying-respirator-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-638-16-million-growth-expected-in-powered-air-purifying-respirator-market-2021-2025--technavio-301315631.html
SOURCE Technavio