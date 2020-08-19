$6 Billion Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Industry To 2025 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group & Danaher Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit, Software & Service), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH, IHC), Indication (Breast, Lung & Gastric Cancer, Neurological Disease), End-User (Pharma Companies, CRO), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global companion diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 6,843.2 million by 2025 from USD 3,727.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the companion diagnostics industry is tied primarily to its various advantages, the growing need for targeted therapy, the increasing importance of personalized medicine. Moreover, the increasing global incidence of cancer, ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics, rising demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the increasing number of clinical trials are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of companion diagnostic tests and the uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions affect market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. Cancer segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period The cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the increasing global incidence of cancer, the growing role of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine treatment for cancer, the rising utility of biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, technological advancements in cancer diagnostics at the molecular level, and the availability of funding for cancer research. Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the companion diagnostics market, by end-user The major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in companion diagnostics are growing prominence in drug development and the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies. APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for companion diagnostics during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Companion Diagnostics Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Companion Diagnostics Market, by End-user (2019)4.3 Regional Mix: Companion Diagnostics Market4.4 Companion Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Companion Diagnostics Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Advantages of Companion Diagnostics5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Targeted Therapy5.2.1.3 Growing Importance of Personalized Medicine5.2.1.4 Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer5.2.1.5 Growing Application Areas of Companion Diagnostics5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Companion Diagnostic Tests5.2.2.2 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario in Different Regions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing5.2.3.2 Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics in Drug Development5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Companion Diagnostics Market6.2.2 Growing Focus on Liquid Biopsy in Companion Diagnostics6.2.3 Increasing Collaborations6.3 Regulatory Analysis6.3.1 North America6.3.1.1 US6.3.1.2 Canada6.3.2 Europe6.3.3 Asia-Pacific6.3.3.1 Australia6.3.3.2 Japan6.3.3.3 China6.3.3.4 India6.3.4 Brazil6.4 Product Pipeline Analysis 7 Companion Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Demand and Supply of Companion Diagnostic Products & Services7.3 Assays, Kits, and Reagents7.3.1 Increasing Volume of Cdx Tests Performed in Laboratories to Support the Adoption of Assays & Kits7.4 Software & Services7.4.1 Need for Effective Data Management Software Within Laboratories to Contribute to Market Growth 8 Companion Diagnostics Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Companion Diagnostic Technology Market8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)8.3.1 Growing Applications of Pcr Technologies in Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics to Drive Growth8.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)8.4.1 Ngs Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period8.5 in Situ Hybridization (Ish)8.5.1 Advancements in Ish and Its Demand in Small-Tumor Diagnostics to Drive Growth8.6 Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)8.6.1 Increasing Demand for User-Friendly and Cost-Effective Technologies in Cdx to Support Growth in this Segment8.7 Other Technologies 9 Companion Diagnostics Market, by Indication9.1 Introduction9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Indications in the Companion Diagnostics Market9.3 Cancer9.3.1 Breast Cancer9.3.1.1 Breast Cancer is the Most Common Cancer Among Women-A Key Factor Contributing to the Large Share of this Market Segment9.3.2 Lung Cancer9.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Therapeutic Drugs and Their High Efficacy in the Treatment of Lung Cancer to Increase Cdx Adoption9.3.3 Colorectal Cancer9.3.3.1 Growing Need for Molecular Profiling of Primary Tumors in Colorectal Cancer to Drive Growth in this Market Segment9.3.4 Melanoma9.3.4.1 Growing Incidence of Melanoma Drives the Demand for Companion Diagnostics9.3.5 Gastric Cancer9.3.5.1 Increasing Focus of Market Players on the Development of Tests and Kits for Gastric Cancer Indications to Drive Market Growth9.4 Infectious Diseases9.4.1 Growing Focus of Companion Diagnostic Players on Orphan Indications to Propel the Growth of this Segment9.5 Cardiovascular Diseases9.5.1 Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies Due to High Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Growth9.6 Neurological Diseases9.6.1 Growing Number of Diagnostic Technologies for the Treatment of Neurological Diseases to Boost the Adoption of Companion Diagnostics9.7 Other Indications 10 Companion Diagnostics Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the End-users in the Companion Diagnostics Market10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies10.3.1 Wide Usage of Cdx in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market Growth10.4 Reference Laboratories10.4.1 Growing Incidence of and Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies to Drive Growth10.5 Contract Research Organizations10.5.1 Cros Offer a Complete Range of Companion Diagnostic Services to Targeted Therapy-Related Clinical Trials10.6 Other End-users 11 Companion Diagnostics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Regions in the Companion Diagnostics Market11.3 North America11.4 Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.6 Latin America11.7 Middle East & Africa 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201912.4 Vendor Inclusion Criteria12.5 Vendor Dive12.5.1 Stars12.5.2 Emerging Leaders12.5.3 Emerging Companies12.5.4 Pervasive Players12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends12.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements12.6.2 Acquisitions 13 Company Profiles13.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.13.3 Qiagen N.V.13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.13.5 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.13.6 Almac Group13.7 Danaher Corporation13.8 Illumina Inc.13.9 Biomrieux Sa13.10 Myriad Genetics, Inc.13.11 Sysmex Corporation13.12 Abnova Corporation13.13 Guardant Health, Inc.13.14 Icon plc13.15 Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.13.16 Other Companies13.16.1 Invivoscribe Technologies13.16.2 Archerdx, Inc.13.16.3 Ng Biotech13.16.4 Q Solutions13.16.5 Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd. 14 Adjacent and Related Markets Chapter 15 Appendix

