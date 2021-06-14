$6 Billion Enteral Nutrition Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition, Form, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enteral nutrition is prescribed to patients, who are unable to consume sufficient nutrients orally but whose gastrointestinal function is a satisfactory condition for digestion and absorption. This process is deployed when a patient is unable to eat due to some illness, has swallowing difficulties, or surgery that may interfere with the normal eating process. The enteral nutrients are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Enteral nutrients are prescribed to patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. Generally, enteral feeding is deployed in an operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and even at home for severely ill patients.Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral nutrition market. Other factors that fuel the market growth include increase in geriatric population, and surge in malnutrition cases. Over the years, enteral nutrition is gaining acceptance, owing to the enhancement in techniques, configurations, and ingredients. However, poor demand and lack of awareness of enteral nutrition in underdeveloped countries hamper market growth. Conversely, development of new technologically advanced products and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.The enteral nutrition market is segmented into protein composition, form, age group, distribution channel, and region. By protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein supplement, protein for diabetes care patient, and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By age group, the market is bifurcated into adults (above 18) and pediatric (below 18). By distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital sales, retail, and online. By region, the enteral nutrition market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

Profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20183.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Growth in incidence of chronic diseases3.5.1.2. Rapid growth in geriatric population3.5.1.3. Rise in number of malnutrition cases3.5.1.4. High adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Poor demand in underdeveloped countries3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets3.5.4. Impact analysis3.6. List of key brands (up to 5)3.6.1. Adult oral (sip feed) enteral nutrition3.6.2. Adult tube feeding enteral nutrition3.6.3. Pediatric oral (sip feed) enteral nutrition3.6.4. Pediatric tube feeding enteral nutrition3.6.5. Pediatric tolerance infant formula3.6.6. Pediatric extensively hydrolyzed and amino acid infant formula3.7. Sales data for key brands3.8. Covid-19 Impact analysis on enteral nutrition market CHAPTER 4: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY PROTEIN COMPOSITIONS4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Standard protein diet4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. List on key brands (up to 10)4.3. High protein supplement4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.3.4. List on key brands (up to 10)4.4. Protein for diabetes care patient4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.4.4. List on key brands (up to 10)4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.5.4. List on key brands (up to 10) CHAPTER 5: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY FORM5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Powder5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Liquid5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY AGE GROUP6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast by age group6.2. Adults (above 18)6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.2.3. List on key brands (up to 10)6.3. Pediatric (below 18)6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.3.3. List on key brands (up to 10) CHAPTER 7: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market size and forecast7.2. Hospital sales7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.2. Market analysis, by country7.3. Retail7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.2. Market analysis, by country7.4. Online7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Operating business segments9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Business performance9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.3. DANONE S. A.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Operating business segments9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Business performance9.4. FRESENIUS KABI AG9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Business performance9.5. GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Operating business segments9.5.4. Product portfolio9.6. HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Operating business segments9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.7. MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Operating business segments9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Business performance9.8. NESTLE S. A9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Operating business segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Operating business segments9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Business performance9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. VICTUS, INC.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Operating business segments9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcxeko

