$ 6.91 Billion Growth Expected In Global Decorative Lighting Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Bridgelux Inc. And General Electric Co. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decorative lighting market is expected to grow by USD 6.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global decorative lighting market is expected to grow by USD 6.91 billion at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. This market report encapsulates not only the industrials industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Request a Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Decorative Lighting Market Analysis Report by Product (Ceiling, Wall-mounted, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The decorative lighting market is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products. In addition, evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the decorative lighting market.

Consumers continuously look for energy-efficient products that consume less energy, long-lasting, and incur low electricity bills. Governments are also undertaking various initiatives and distinct activities to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient products. These factors are driving the demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are introducing a wide range of energy-efficient chandeliers, pendant lights, flush mounts, table lamps, and other products. For instance, Generation Lighting offers LED products such as Orren Medium LED Chandelier and Ledgend Large LED Outdoor Sconce. Therefore, the rising demand for energy-efficient decorative products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Major Five Decorative Lighting Companies:

AB Fagerhult: The company offers decorative lighting under the brands, Zkye 55 Pendant, Notor 65 Opal Wall, Skywalker, and other brands.

Acuity Brands Inc.: The company offers decorative lighting under the brand, Lithonia Lighting.

Bridgelux Inc.: The company offers decorative lighting under the brand, Bridgelux Décor Series.

General Electric Co.: The company offers decorative lighting under the brands, GE LED, GE HD Relax, and others.

Generation Lighting: The company offers decorative lighting under the brands, Beckham Classic Sconce, Capri Sconce, Beckham Modern Sconce, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Decorative Lighting Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Ceiling - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall-mounted - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Decorative Lighting Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Decorative Lighting Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the market vendor landscape. Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Lighting Market - Global lighting market is segmented by type (LED technology and Traditional technology), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and application (General lighting, Automotive lighting, and Backlighting). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Solar Street Lighting Market - Global solar street lighting market is segmented by product (CFL and LED) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-decorative-lightingmarket Report: www.technavio.com/report/decorative-lighting-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-6-91-billion-growth-expected-in-global-decorative-lighting-market-2021-2025--featuring-major-vendors-including-bridgelux-inc-and-general-electric-co--technavio-301310581.html

SOURCE Technavio