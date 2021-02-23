$ 6.74 Billion Growth In Global Ceramic Packaging Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Aerospace Semiconductor Inc., AMETEK Inc., And Aptasic SA | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the ceramic packaging market.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Ceramic Packaging Market: Key Findings

Ceramic packaging market value to grow by USD 6.74 billion at over 7% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 74% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Ceramic packaging market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Ceramic packaging Market: Growth DriversThe significant growth in the consumer electronics industry is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as strong economic growth, increasing literacy rate, and rising purchasing power are increasing the demand for smartphones. In addition, advances in wireless mobile telecommunication technology, such as IoT, 3G, and 4G have further fueled the adoption of other smart devices globally. Also, the demand for common consumer electronics products, such as audio and video systems, electronic accessories, multimedia players, digital cameras, camcorders, refrigerators, and washing machines is increasing significantly across the world. As a result of these factors, the consumption of ceramic packaging is likely to increase, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Growth of medical and healthcare devices industry and the increasing use of electronics in automobiles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ceramic Packaging Market: Major Vendors

Aerospace Semiconductor Inc.Aerospace Semiconductor Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers different package which may improve the thermal performance, pinout configuration, electrical performance, or mechanical size and shape. Some of these packaging include multilayer ceramic packages, pressed ceramic packages, and metal can packages.

AMETEK Inc.AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers high performance solutions for advanced electronic application. It offers glass-to-metal seals (GTMS), glass-to-fiber seals (GTFS), ceramic to metal seal (CTMS) and high-temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC) for hermetic packaging.

Aptasic SAAptasic SA operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a large panel of packaging solutions from low volume to mass production including laminate substrate packages, standard package families, discrete package families, ceramic packages, specific packages, etc.

