$ 6.43 Bn Growth Opportunity In Cell Isolation Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global cell isolation market has been released by Technavio.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global cell isolation market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 6.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report Download a Free Sample Report

Cell Isolation Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 113

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Agilent Technologies Inc. (US) , Becton Dickinson and Co. (US) , Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. (US) , Danaher Corp. (US) , and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland).

Coverage: Product and end-user segments and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Product: Based on the product, the market is segmented by consumables and instruments. The consumables segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand from AR and PB, involved in cell-based research. Also, the cost-effectiveness of consumables will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The cell isolation market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America is currently the largest market for cell isolations and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The cell isolation market in North America is mainly driven by the rise in demand for clinical diagnosis and the presence of well-established healthcare systems in countries such as the US and Canada. The US and Canada are the key markets for cell isolation in North America.

Major Growth Driver:

The global cell isolation market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is creating the need for the development of effective therapies that can treat a variety of diseases including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Cell isolation tools are widely used in various experiments during diagnostics and research on chronic diseases. For instance, in cancer research, cell isolation kits are used to isolate cancer cells from biopsy samples. The cancer cells separated from this technique can be used for a wide range of applications such as biomarker identification, microarray hybridization, and genetic analysis. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growth of the global cell isolation market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43458

Related Reports on Healthcare:

Global Cell Imagers Market - Global cell imagers market is segmented by product (equipment, consumables, and software) and geography ( Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cell Line Development Market - Global cell line development market is segmented by product (media and reagents and equipment) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CRO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com Report: www.technavio.com/report/cell-isolation-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/cell-isolationmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-6-43-bn-growth-opportunity-in-cell-isolation-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364549.html

SOURCE Technavio