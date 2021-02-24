$6.3 Billion Growth In Addiction Therapeutics Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Alkermes Plc And Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Among Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global addiction therapeutics market registered a YOY growth of 5.7% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the addiction therapeutics market by type (alcohol addiction therapeutics, tobacco addiction therapeutics, and drug addiction therapeutics) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Free Sample Report

The addictions therapeutics market is driven by the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products. In addition, the emergence of free state-run addiction treatment programs and facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the addiction therapeutics market.

The market is witnessing a significant rise in the consumption of alcohol, opioids, and tobacco products despite increasing awareness and stringent regulations. According to a study, about 1 in 5 US adults were using a tobacco product in 2019, with about 80% of those adults reporting that they used combustible products such as cigarettes. The growing consumption of such products has increased the prevalence of substance use disorders globally. This is driving the demand for addiction therapeutics, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Addictions Therapeutics Companies:

Alkermes Plc

Alkermes Plc operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers VIVITROL. It is a medication used to manage alcohol or opioid dependence.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers NARCAN. It is a nasal naltrexone develop to treat alcohol use disorder.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Nicorette. It is a nicotine replacement therapy available in gum or lozenge form.

Indivior Plc

Indivior Plc operates its business through the Unified segment. The company develops addiction therapeutics for opioid use disorders with brand name SUBOXONE and SUBLOCADE.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc operates its business through segments such as Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company develops addiction therapeutics for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction.

Addictions Therapeutics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Alcohol - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tobacco - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drug - size and forecast 2020-2025

Addictions Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

