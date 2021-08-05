$ 6.28 Bn Growth In Managed Print Services Market During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 6.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the managed print services market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., HP Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Managed Print Services Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Hybrid
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the managed print services market in the specialized consumer services industry include ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., HP Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Managed Print Services Market size
- Managed Print Services Market trends
- Managed Print Services Market industry analysis
The managed print services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing use of digital media will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the managed print services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist managed print services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the managed print services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARC Document Solutions Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Exela Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Lexmark International Inc.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
