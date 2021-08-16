$ 58.43 Bn Growth Expected In Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry is poised to grow by USD 58.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry is poised to grow by USD 58.43 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the road freight transportation market in Europe will progress at a CAGR of almost 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationRoad Freight Transportation Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Food And Beverages



Metals And Mining



Dangerous Goods



Agriculture



Others

Geography

Germany



Spain



UK



France



Rest Of Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeSome of the major vendors of the road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Road Freight Transportation Market size in Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market trends in Europe

Road Freight Transportation Market industry analysis in Europe

The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing cross-border trade will offer immense growth opportunities. However, competitive pricing and higher operational costs will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the road freight transportation market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist road freight transportation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the road freight transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the road freight transportation market vendors

