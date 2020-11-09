$57.7 Billion Sterile Medical Packaging Market , 2025 - Amcor, Dupont De Nemours, 3M, West Pharmaceutical Services, And Sonoco Products Dominate The Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Metal, Glass, Others), Type (Thermoform Trays, Bottles, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Others), Application (Surgical Instruments, Pharmaceutical, Others) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the sterile medical packaging market size is estimated to be USD 36.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing investment, coupled with growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the sterile medical packaging market. The recent outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the sterile medical packaging market. The pharmaceutical & biological segment is projected to lead the sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period. Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biological application is projected to lead the sterile medical packaging market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing healthcare industry and the advent of new healthcare medicines. The processing and packaging of pharmaceutical & biological products go through various inspections, quality checks, and ensures that they adhere to regulatory compliances about the drug contents and the material used in packaging. Thermoform trays are the dominant type that is expected to drive the market. Based on type, the thermoform trays segment is projected to record the highest CAGR. These are versatile and easy to transport, because of their low weight. Thermoformed trays are manufactured from plastics, come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and are equipped for internal use. Plastic trays have a highly versatile style of packaging design as the plastics used for trays can be molded to form different shapes by thermoforming process. This versatility makes them advantageous for everything. Semi-rigid and flexible are two types of thermoform trays used in the healthcare industry. The plastic segment is expected to lead sterile medical packaging market. Based on material, the plastic sterile medical packaging segment is expected to lead the sterile medical packaging market. this growth can be attributed to its high consumption and increasing demand from end users. Plastic polymers, such as HDPE, polyester, and polypropylene are used extensively in the manufacturing of bottles, vials & ampoules, and pre-filled syringes in the sterile medical packaging market.

The leading sterile medical packaging manufacturers profiled in this report are Amcor Limited ( Australia), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Sonoco Products Company (US). Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market - Growth of the Healthcare Industry Driving the Sterile Medical Packaging Market 4.2 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Application to Grow at the Highest Rate During Forecast Period 4.3 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Region - North America Accounted for the Largest Share of Sterile Medical Packaging Market in 2019 4.4 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Material and Country - Plastic Sterile Medical Packaging and US Led Sterile Medical Packaging Market in North America in 2019 5 Market Overview 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.1.1 Increasing Health Awareness 5.2.1.2 Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry 5.2.1.3 Increasing Aging Population 5.2.2 Restraints 5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations 5.2.3 Opportunities 5.2.3.1 Developing New Sustainable Packaging Options 5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-Use Industries 5.2.4 Challenges 5.2.4.1 Maintaining Medical Packaging Integrity 5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Material 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Plastic 6.2.1 Increase in Demand from End-users to Drive the Segment 6.2.2 Hdpe 6.2.3 Polyester 6.2.4 Polypropylene 6.2.5 Pvc 6.2.6 Polycarbonate 6.2.7 Polystyrene 6.2.8 Others 6.3 Metal 6.3.1 Growing Demand for Recyclable Packaging 6.3.2 Aluminum Foil 6.3.3 Stainless Steel 6.4 Paper & Paperboard 6.4.1 Innovations in the Paper Industry Driving the Growth 6.5 Glass6.5.1 Neutral Nature and Recyclability of Glass Packaging Grids6.6 Others6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Rubber Closures to Drive the Segment 7 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Thermoform Trays7.2.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Segment7.3 Sterile Bottles & Containers7.3.1 Rapid Increase in Viral Infections due to Increasing Pollution Levels7.4 Vials & Ampoules7.4.1 Increasing Consumption of Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, and Insulin Driving the Growth7.5 Pre-Fillable Inhalers7.5.1 Increasing Awareness for Effective and Advanced Respiratory Devices7.6 Sterile Closures7.6.1 Growing Market for Over-The-Counter Drugs7.7 Pre-Filled Syringes7.7.1 Increased Product Life Span and Minimized Drug Wastage7.8 Blisters & Clamshells7.8.1 New Product Launches by Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers7.9 Bags & Pouches7.9.1 Increasing Demand for Bags and Pouches for Variety of Applications in the Healthcare Sector7.10 Wraps7.10.1 Prevalence of Hospital-Associated Infections7.11 Others7.11.1 Rising Demand for Strip Packs in the Pharmaceutical Industry 8 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biological8.2.1 Advent of New Healthcare Medicines to Drive the Segment8.3 Surgical & Medical Instruments8.3.1 Increase in Population and Their Healthcare Requirements8.4 in Vitro Diagnostic Products8.4.1 Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases8.5 Medical Implants8.5.1 Increasing Geriatric Population Driving the Growth8.6 Others 9 Sterile Medical Packaging Market, by Region 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology10.2.1 Market Ranking10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix10.3.1 Star10.3.2 Emerging Leaders10.3.3 Pervasive10.4 SME Evaluation Matrix, 201910.5 Product Footprint 11 Company Profiles11.1 Amcor Limited11.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.11.3 3M Company11.4 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.11.5 Sonoco Products Company11.6 Steripack Ltd.11.7 Wipak Group11.8 Placon Corporation11.9 Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd11.10 Oracle Packaging, Inc.11.11 Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Limited11.12 Oliver Healthcare Packaging Company11.13 Orchid Orthopedic Solutions11.14 Technipaq Inc.11.15 Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg11.16 Janco Inc.11.17 Eagle Flexible Packaging11.18 Berry Global Inc.11.19 Proampac LLC11.20 Selenium Medical Sas11.21 Ecobliss India Pvt. Ltd.11.22 Uflex Limited11.23 Himalayan Packaging Industries (P) Ltd.11.24 Bilcare Limited11.25 Steril Medipac

