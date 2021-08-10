$57.01 Mn Growth In Portable Fabric Canopies Market-2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth In Leisure Products Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable fabric canopies market size is expected to increase by USD 57.

The portable fabric canopies market size is expected to increase by USD 57.01 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The portable fabric canopies market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of outdoor restaurants.

The Portable Fabric Canopies Market is segmented by product (shade canopy, garden canopy, event tent, and portable garage), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increase in online retailing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The portable fabric canopies market covers the following areas:

Portable Fabric Canopies Market SizingPortable Fabric Canopies Market ForecastPortable Fabric Canopies Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Shade canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Garden canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Event tent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable garage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caravan Global Inc.

Eide Industries Inc.

Gale Pacific Ltd.

International E-Z UP Inc.

KD Kanopy Inc.

PIC America Ltd.

ShelterLogic Corp.

The Coleman Co Inc.

Vitabri SA

WeatherPort Shelter Systems

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

