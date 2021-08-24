$ 569.06 Mn Growth In Baby Bottles Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by $ 569.06 mn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the baby bottles market to register a CAGR of almost 3.73%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as growing online sales of baby bottles will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The baby bottles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Baby Bottles Market is segmented as below:

Product

Plastic



Glass



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44304

Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the baby bottles market in l4 industry include Canpol Sp Zoo, Comotomo Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., MAM Babyartikel GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

Baby Bottles Market size

Baby Bottles Market trends

Baby Bottles Market industry analysis

The increase in adoption and promotion of formula milk will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby bottles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Baby Fashion Accessories Market Report- The baby fashion accessories market has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%. Download a free sample report now!

Baby Care Products Market Report -The baby care products market size in India is expected to grow by USD 26.35 billion and record a CAGR of 11.11% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Baby Bottles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby bottles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby bottles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby bottles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby bottles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canpol Sp Zoo

Comotomo Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Luv n care Ltd.

MAM Babyartikel GmbH

Mayborn Group Ltd.

Medela AG

Munchkin Inc.

Pigeon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-569-06-mn-growth-in-baby-bottles-market--global-market-analysis--forecast-model-301360647.html

SOURCE Technavio