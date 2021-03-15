$ 546 Million Growth In Global Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Offerings By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- The digital pathology market is expected to grow by USD 546.54 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the digital pathology market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download Free Sample Report

The digital pathology market will witness a neutralimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Healthcare Include:

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global tissue diagnostics market is segmented by technology (Advanced and special stainings, Routine stainings, and Digital pathology and workflow), product (Tissue diagnostic consumables and Tissue diagnostic instruments), end-user (water and waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), and geographic landscape ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Global clinical laboratory services market is segmented by service provider (hospital-based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and clinic-based laboratories) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Digital Pathology Market Participants:

3DHISTECH

3DHISTECH operates its business through segments such as Pannoramic Confocal, Tissue Microarrayers, Laboratory Components, Scanning service, Scanning service, Pathonet, and Integration services. The company offers Pannoramic 250 Flash III and Pannoramic 1000.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Diagnostic solutions and Research solutions. The company offers digital pathology software.

Corista

Corista operates its business through segments such as DP3 Enterprise Deployment Model, DP3 Private Cloud Deployment Model, and DP3 Worldwide Cloud Deployment Model. The company offers three DP3 models for pathologists.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-pathology-market-size-industry-analysis

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital pathology market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Slide Scanner



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The digital pathology market is driven by the integration of AI into digital pathology systems. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories are expected to trigger the digital pathology market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the digital pathology market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45085

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-546-million-growth-in-global-digital-pathology-market-2020-2024--includes-insights-on-key-offerings-by-major-vendors--technavio-301245913.html

SOURCE Technavio