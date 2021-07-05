$54 Billion Intermodals Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global intermodals market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global intermodals market is expected to grow from $49.48 billion in 2020 to $54.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the intermodals ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Intermodal market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider intermodals market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The intermodals market section of the report gives context. It compares the intermodals market with other segments of the intermodals market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the intermodal market are Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway, BNSF Railway, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, and Kuehen+Nagel Logistics.The intermodal market consists of sales of intermodal rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the transportation of freight in an intermodal container. In this mode, handling of the freight is not done manually when changing a rail carrier, thus increasing the security of the transported product substantially. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Organizations are implementing precision scheduled railroading that is gaining popularity in the intermodal market over recent years. Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) is a plan that includes centralizing operations, reducing staff, running less, heavier, faster trains, and optimizing the network to increase efficiency. For instance, in April 2019, Norfolk Southern rolled out the precision-scheduled railroading (PSR) plan to improve its services. In addition to this, according to the Railway Gazette International, in 2019, Kansas City Southern has implemented precision scheduled railroading for improved cost structure, improved customer service, and consistent and reliable operations.The intermodal market covered in this report is segmented by type into container-on-flatcar (COFC), trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC), by destination into domestic, international, by application into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemical, food and beverages, healthcare, others.In June 2020, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), a Canadian-based railway offering transportation services and supply chain expertise across North America acquired the entire network of the Central Maine and Quebec Railway (CMQ) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition provides CP with direct links to Searsport, Maine, and Port Saint John, New Brunswick's Atlantic seaports, which offer CP a 320 km shorter route than competing railways from the east coast to Montreal and Toronto. It also enabled the company to serve customers through a larger coast-to-coast network across Canada and deliver direct Class 1 freight-rail service including intermodal services to the State of Maine. Central Maine and Quebec Railway is a USA-based Class II freight railway that serves intermodal services.The sustainable nature of intermodal rail transport is expected to drive the intermodals market. Unlike truckloads, rails use less fuel and are faster, which makes intermodal transportation energy and cost-efficient. Over the years, rail fuel efficiency has firmly increased, making it the most environmentally sustainable means of transporting goods overland transport. According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), the USA freight railways can move one tonne of freight more than 470 miles per gallon of fuel on an average. AAR analysis of federal data finds that if 25% of truck traffic traveling at least 750 miles went by rail instead, annual greenhouse gas emissions expected to fall by around 13.1 million tonnes and if 50% of truck traffic moving at least 750 miles, the greenhouse gas emissions dropped by about 26.2 million tonnes. The most fuel-efficient form of land transport is moving freight by rail, which reduces transportation costs and promotes brand control for a sustainable environment that encourages the growth of the intermodal market.The competition from the trucking market is anticipated to hinder the intermodal market over the forthcoming years. Limited origin and destination pairing and finite market providers are the major limitations of the intermodal over truck loads. Intermodal is not the appropriate solution for every possible origin and destination zip code pairing attributing to the restricted number of intermodal railroad ramps and dray typically needs to be within 100 miles of their respective ramp. Moreover, the limited number of rail intermodal providers over truckloads is another major challenge for the rail intermodal industry. Thus, truckloads are preferred over rail transport, subsequently restricting the growth of the intermodal market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Intermodals Market Characteristics 3. Intermodals Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Intermodals 5. Intermodals Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Intermodals Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Intermodals Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Intermodals Market Segmentation

27. Intermodals Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Intermodals Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Intermodals Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. Union Pacific Railroad 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. Canadian National Railway 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. CSX Transportation 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Norfolk Southern Railway 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. BNSF Railway 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Intermodals Market 29. Intermodals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. Appendix

