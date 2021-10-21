$52.33 Billion Space-Based Broadband Internet Markets, 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-Based Broadband Internet Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Frequency, Component, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-Based Broadband Internet Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Frequency, Component, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-based broadband internet market is estimated to reach $52.33 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the increase in demand for worldwide broadband internet access for information, entertainment, and commerce, and technological advancements toward developing next-generation communication satellite constellations.

The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of frequencies used by the companies to deliver broadband internet utilizing space-based platforms and the components required to deliver and receive the signals to the end users for numerous applications.

Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of space-based broadband internet solutions with respect to orbits (LEO, MEO, and GEO), application (agriculture, maritime, aviation, enterprise, data and telecommunication, logistics and transportation, and others) for the end users (defense and government end user, commercial end user, individual users). Additionally, comprehensive coverage of various key certifications of the companies has also been added to the study.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market

Space-based broadband internet is the internet service provided utilizing communication satellites. The latest consumer-grade satellite internet service is provided to individual users through low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) that offer relatively higher speeds with the help of new satellites using Ku and Ka bands. Moreover, satellite internet constellations are being developed and launched to the LEO to enable low-latency connections from space.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Industry Overview

The space-based broadband internet technology is gaining huge traction from governments and commercial consumers due to the increase in demand for round-the-clock connectivity solutions for various applications. Though the current telecommunications technology has developed several tools and systems to deliver the services, they often get the backlash against their lack of serviceability for remote locations and unstable connections due to harsh weather conditions.

Market Segmentation

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Application

The aviation industry is estimated to dominate the global space-based broadband internet market due to the high penetration rate in various countries that use broadband internet services solutions for smooth operations and in-flight connectivity services.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by End User

The commercial end users segment is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based broadband internet market mainly due to the wide range of product offerings that are being used for maritime, aviation, enterprise, and agriculture, among others.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based broadband internet to market, owing to a significant number of companies operating in the region. The companies based in North America often supply international customers based in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Growth Drivers

Increase in Demand for Worldwide Broadband Internet Access for Information, Entertainment, and Commerce

Technological Advancements Toward Developing Next-Generation Communication Satellite Constellations

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Cost of Equipment Needed to Provide Services to End Users

Market Opportunities

Opportunities Toward Building a Hyper-Connected World with Reliable Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market: Overview1.1.1.1 Advancements in New Space Ecosystem1.1.1.2 Advantages of Satellite-Based Broadband Internet1.1.2 Emerging Technological Trends1.1.2.1 Single Board Computers (SBCs)1.1.2.2 Hybrid Satellite-Cellular Connectivity1.1.2.3 Software Defined Networking (SDN)1.1.2.4 Miniaturization of Components1.1.2.5 5G Connectivity of Satellites1.1.2.6 Use of Smallsats1.1.3 Ongoing Key Industry Projects1.1.3.1 Satellite Constellations by Amazon, OneWeb, and StarLink1.1.3.2 NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD)1.1.3.3 Project Gigabit1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape1.1.4.1 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regulations on Satellite Communications1.1.4.2 Federal Communications Commission Regulations on Satellite Communication1.1.5 Investment Scenario: Funding Analysis1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Worldwide Broadband Internet Access for Information, Entertainment, and Commerce1.2.1.2 Technological Advancements Toward Developing Next-Generation Communication Satellite Constellations1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Cost of Equipment Needed to Provide Services to End Users1.2.3 Business Opportunities1.2.3.1 Opportunities Toward Building a Hyper-Connected World with Reliable Connectivity1.2.4 Key Developments1.2.4.1 Business Strategies1.2.4.1.1 Product Development and Innovation1.2.4.1.2 Awards and Business Expansion1.2.4.2 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.2.1 Agreements1.2.4.2.2 Acquisitions, Contracts, and Partnerships1.2.4.2.3 Others

2 Application2.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)2.1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Application)2.1.2.2 Agriculture2.1.2.3 Maritime2.1.2.4 Aviation2.1.2.5 Enterprise2.1.2.6 Data and Telecommunication2.1.2.7 Logistics and Transportation2.1.2.8 Others2.1.3 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by End User)2.1.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by End User)2.1.3.2 Defense and Government2.1.3.3 Commercial2.1.3.4 Individual Users

3 Product3.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Product)3.1.1 Overview3.1.2 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Frequency)3.1.2.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Frequency)3.1.2.2 Ku, Ka, and K Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)3.1.2.3 C and X Band (4 GHz - 12 GHz)3.1.2.4 L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz)3.1.3 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Component)3.1.3.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Component)3.1.3.2 Satellite3.1.3.3 Gateways3.1.3.4 Antenna Dish and Modem3.1.3.4.1 Outdoor unit3.1.3.4.2 Indoor unit3.1.4 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Orbit)3.1.4.1 Demand Analysis for Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Orbit)3.1.4.2 Low Earth Orbit3.1.4.3 Medium Earth Orbit3.1.4.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit

4 Region4.1 Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market (by Region)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Airbus S.A.S.5.3 Amazon - Project Kuiper5.4 BridgeComm, Inc.5.5 Eutelsat Communications SA5.6 Gilat Satellite Networks5.7 Hughes Network Systems, LLC5.8 Intelsat5.9 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.5.10 OneWeb5.11 SES S.A.5.12 ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.5.13 Starlink5.14 Swarm Technologies, Inc.5.15 Telesat5.16 Viasat, Inc.5.17 Other Key Players5.17.1 Astranis Space Technologies Corp.5.17.2 AXESS5.17.3 Bigblu Broadband Plc.5.17.4 Embratel.5.17.5 Freedomsat5.17.6 Singtel5.17.7 Skycasters, LLC.

