$500 Million Key Management As A Service Markets, 2030 - Growing Requirement For Next-Generation Key Management Solutions

In the wake of the rising cyber attacks, adoption of cloud technologies, and focus on digital transformation, the need to meet the associated regulatory compliance is increasing around the world. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) are the various acts and standards which govern cyber security.As a result of key management being an important aspect covered in these regulations, the global key management as a service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), after having generated $511.9 million, in revenue, in 2019. In order to ensure compliance, companies in numerous industries, especially healthcare and banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), are already adopting KMaaS solutions. Solutions to Dominate Market during Forecast Period Till 2030, higher revenue to the key management as a service market would be contributed by the solution bifurcation, as a result of the rising demand for encrypting the data, transition to multi-cloud environments, and increasing requirement for complying with regulations.Large enterprises are expected to dominate the key management as a service market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to their complex network systems, strong focus on digital transformation, rapid adoption of cloud computing, and high compliance requirements, all of which together lead to a high integration of key management solutions in such organizations.During 2020-2030, the fastest key management as a service market growth, at a CAGR of 31.8%, would be witnessed by the cloud encryption classification. This is credited to the rapid transition of companies to the cloud computing platform, which makes the storage, management, and sharing of complex data less cumbersome and cost-effective.In 2019, the BFSI sector held the largest share in the key management as a service market, as a result of the increasing number of cyber attacks on financial corporations, which create a high need for data security, growing preference for availing of digital banking services, surging demand to safeguard communication channels, and need to comply with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) and PCI DSS regulations. North America was the most productive region in the market during the historical period (2014-2019), as companies here are deploying advanced technologies to combat cybercriminals. Additionally, the adoption of cloud computing, analytical tools, and data center services is surging, organizations are transitioning to a multi-cloud environment, and the focus on digitization is rising in the region. In the years to come, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would witness the fastest key management as a service market growth, due to the increasing digitization initiatives, booming demand for cloud solutions, rising awareness about the need to counter cybercrime, and bettering lifecycle process of key management. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs4.2 Definition of Market Segments4.2.1 By Component4.2.1.1 Solution4.2.1.2 Service4.2.1.2.1 Professional4.2.1.2.2 Managed4.2.2 By Enterprise4.2.2.1 Large enterprises4.2.2.2 SMEs4.2.3 By Application4.2.3.1 Disk encryption4.2.3.2 Cloud encryption4.2.3.3 File/folder encryption4.2.3.4 Database encryption4.2.3.4.1 Database-level encryption4.2.3.4.2 Application-level encryption4.2.3.5 Communication encryption4.2.3.5.1 Voice encryption4.2.3.5.2 Email encryption4.2.3.5.3 Instant messaging encryption4.2.4 By Industry4.2.4.1 BFSI4.2.4.2 Retail and e-commerce4.2.4.3 IT and telecom4.2.4.4 Government4.2.4.5 Healthcare4.2.4.6 Aerospace and defense4.2.4.7 Others4.3 Value Chain Analysis4.4 Market Dynamics4.4.1 Trends4.4.1.1 Increasing preference for cloud encryption4.4.2 Drivers4.4.2.1 Increasing number of data breaches4.4.2.2 Rising need for meeting regulatory compliance standards4.4.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.4.3 Restraints4.4.3.1 Complex cryptographic operations in a key management system4.4.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.4.4 Opportunities4.4.4.1 Growing requirement for next-generation key management solutions4.4.4.2 Surging interaction through enterprise messaging applications4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Component5.1.1 Service, by Type5.2 By Enterprise5.3 By Application5.3.1 Database Encryption, by Type5.3.2 Communication Encryption, by Type5.4 By Industry5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Major Countries11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, By Application11.2 U.K. Market Revenue, By Application11.3 Germany Market Revenue, By Application11.4 China Market Revenue, By Application11.5 Japan Market Revenue, By Application11.6 India Market Revenue, By Application Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.3 Strategic Developments in the Market12.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.3.2 Product Launches12.3.3 Partnerships12.3.4 Client Wins12.3.5 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles

CipherCloud Inc.

Box Inc.

Thales SA

Egnyte Inc.

Unbound Tech Ltd.

StorMagic Ltd.

Sepior ApS

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

